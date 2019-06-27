Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Michael Binnington Joins Penfund as a Vice President of Origination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:26pm EDT

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penfund, an independent provider of junior capital to middle market companies in the United States and Canada, announced today that Michael Binnington has joined the firm as a Vice President of Origination.

Mike joins Penfund after having spent six years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, most recently as a Vice President within the Leveraged Finance Investment Banking group in London. While at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mike was involved in a number of sponsor-led financings and M&A transactions across a range of industries and geographic regions, including North America and Western Europe. 

Mike has worked for financial institutions in Toronto, London, Boston and New York and has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University in Boston, MA. 

The Penfund team is delighted to welcome Michael to the firm and looks forward to working with him.

About Penfund

Penfund is a leading provider of junior capital to middle market companies throughout North America. The firm is owned by its management team and is currently investing its most recently established fund, Penfund Capital Fund VI. Penfund manages funds sourced from pension funds, insurance companies, banks, family offices and high-net-worth individuals located in Canada, the United States, the Middle East and Europe. Penfund has invested more than $3 billion in over 225 companies since its establishment. Assets under management are approximately $1.8 billion.

Website: www.penfund.com﻿

For further information, please contact:
   
John Bradlow
Partner and Chairman
(416) 645-3799
jbradlow@penfund.com		Richard Bradlow
Partner
(416) 645-3794
richard@penfund.com
Adam Breslin
Partner
(416) 645-3796
abreslin@penfund.com
   
Nicole Fich
Partner
(416) 645-3791
nfich@penfund.com 		Joe Mattina
Partner
(647) 776-2164
jmattina@penfund.com
Jeremy Thompson
Partner
(416) 645-3790
jthompson@penfund.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:05pAPPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pYANDEX : No user data was compromised during the attempt of cyber attack
PU
04:04pKURA ONCOLOGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pSirius Captures No. 1 in MSP 501 Ranking of the Top Managed Service Providers in the World
GL
04:03pPARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pAlmaden Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; Provides Update on Ixtaca Project
GL
04:02pVerrica Pharmaceuticals Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2 Trial of VP-102 for the Treatment of External Genital Warts
GL
04:02pArcturus Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA for ARCT-810, for Treatment of Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency
GL
04:02pCEDAR FAIR L P : Completes Issuance of $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..
5TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : TCS : Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About