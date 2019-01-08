Michael Cohn Joins GPB Capital as Managing Director & Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GPB Capital Holdings, LLC (GPB Capital) announces that Michael Cohn has joined the firm as Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer. He brings substantial regulatory knowledge—as well as experience creating, developing, and supporting investment and risk teams for hedge funds, private investment funds, managed accounts, and investment banks—to his new position.

"Michael's deep knowledge and experience will be valuable to us as we continue to strengthen our compliance, risk management, and asset management processes and procedures across our organization," said David Gentile, Founder and CEO of GPB Capital.

Mr. Cohn was most recently a Securities Compliance Examiner and Industry Expert in the Asset Management Unit of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Enforcement Division. Prior to his work with the SEC, Mr. Cohn was the Chief Risk Officer of two private investment funds from 2005 to 2014, where in each case he helped restructure both firms' portfolios and created enhanced investment and risk management processes. Earlier in his career, he worked for two major U.S. investment banks and at his own hedge fund and commodity trading advisor (CTA) firm.

"I am proud to be able to contribute to GPB Capital's mission by making ongoing, firm-wide enhancements to its compliance, risk management, and asset management processes and procedures," said Michael Cohn, Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer of GPB Capital. "Helping the firm stay in compliance with both new and existing rules and regulations is a critical part of empowering its personnel to achieve the firm's short- and long-term business goals. I am enjoying the opportunity to study and learn about the many industries in which the firm's affiliated companies operate."

Mr. Cohn received his MBA in Finance, with academic distinction, from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and graduated from Rutgers College with a BA in Economics. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, and a Certificate in Securities and Financial Regulation from Georgetown Law School.

About GPB Capital Holdings, LLC

GPB Capital is a New York-based alternative asset management firm that seeks to acquire income-producing private companies. GPB Capital seeks to provide its operating companies with the strategic planning, managerial insight, and capital needed to enable strong businesses to achieve the next level of growth and profitability. GPB Capital has raised more than $1.5 billion in capital. For more information, please visit www.gpb-cap.com.

