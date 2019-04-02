Log in
Michael Conway Among “Best of Best” Financial Advisors Attending Barron's Independent Summit

04/02/2019 | 09:22am EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conway Wealth Group CEO Michael Conway attended the 11th annual Barron’s Independent Summit, hosted by Barron’s Advisor to promote best practices in the industry and the value of advice to the investing public. The invitation-only conference was held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, UT – March 20-22, 2019. A total of 400 elite advisors took part in the event.

“It’s an honor to be included among the best in the industry,” said Conway. “But it’s mostly about making sure the industry is heading in the right direction to best support our clients.”

This exclusive conference is designed to promote best practices and generate new ideas across the industry. Attendees conducted workshops that explored current issues of importance ranging from portfolio construction and management to investing in overseas markets, managing risk, technology applications, and client relations.

“Investors today are looking to generate income while protecting their portfolios against downside risk,” said Sterling Shea, Head of Advisory Programs. “These top-tier advisors have clients that depend on them to meet critical financial goals for themselves, their families, their businesses or their institutional funds. Advisors will leave this conference better equipped to do just that.”

Mr. Conway was one of the 400 financial advisors who were either selected by Barron’s or their affiliated firm to participate in the event.  Associated participating firms included: Advisor Group, Ameriprise Financial, BNY Mellon|Pershing, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, LPL Financial Services, Raymond James Financial Services, TD Ameritrade Institutional, United Capital, and Wells Fargo Financial Network.

For more information about Barron’s conferences, please go to barrons-conferences.com

About Conway Wealth Group
Conway Wealth Group provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to high net worth individuals and families. Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, Conway Wealth Group was founded in 2010 by CEO Michael Conway who has more than 30 years of experience as a financial advisor serving C-suite executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, and professional athletes. Conway Wealth offers expert advice while coordinating all aspects of a financial plan to guide families toward Aligning Life & Wealth®. For more information, please visit www.conwaywealthgroup.com.

Investment advisory and financial planning services offered through Summit Financial, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser, doing business as Conway Wealth Group, LLC. Securities brokerage offered through Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments, Member FINRA/SIPC Headquartered at 18 Corporate Woods Blvd., Albany, NY 12211 (“PKS”). PKS and Summit Financial, LLC, are not affiliated companies.

About Barron’s
Barron’s (www.barrons.com) is America’s premier financial magazine, renowned for its market-moving stories. Published by Dow Jones & Company since 1921, it reaches an influential audience of senior corporate decision makers, institutional investors, individual investors and financial professionals. With new content available every week in print and every business day online, Barron’s provides readers with a comprehensive review of the market’s recent activity, coupled with in-depth, sophisticated reports on what’s likely to happen in the market in the days and weeks to come. As a result, Barron’s is the financial information source these powerful people rely on for market information, ideas and insights they can use to increase their professional success and enhance their personal, financial well-being.

The “Barron’s Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors” is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor.

Attendees of the Barron’s Conference were comprised of the independent advisors listed in “Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors”, (August 28, 2017) as well as financial advisors who were chosen by Barron’s or their associated firms.

Conway Wealth Group Media Contact:
Jake Piasecki
Conway Wealth Group
(973) 285 3640
jpiasecki@conwaywealth.com

Conway logo_2019_center.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
