Michael D. Fitzgerald joins Ridgeway Partners

04/16/2020 | 10:07am EDT

BOSTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeway Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Fitzgerald as a Partner in their Boston office. Mike specializes in asset management and has a strong track record of recruiting senior leadership positions in distribution, marketing, product, investments as well as building new business lines.

"We are truly excited to have Mike join Ridgeway Partners. He brings a unique combination of extensive industry experience and senior level search experience to our firm," said Charles Preusse, Managing Partner for Ridgeway. "He and Kevin McKeon will make a formidable team in the asset and wealth management space," Preusse added. 

"I've known Mike for many years, and I am thrilled to be partnering with him at Ridgeway," Kevin McKeon, Partner, said. "His decades-long experience building and leading distribution teams will be immensely valuable to our clients," he added. "As the demand for leading talent among asset managers remains strong, Ridgeway's first-class execution and 98% completion rate will continue to provide our clientele a distinct edge in this competitive landscape." 

"Mike's industry experience is of tremendous value to clients, and he has an outstanding network and reputation," Preusse said. "He has successfully completed assignments for boutique and global asset managers as well as banking institutions, having recruited senior distribution leaders, portfolio managers, and marketing professionals."

Mike joins Ridgeway after leading the Boston office for RSR Partners and previously leading the Asset Management Distribution practice for another boutique executive search firm. Prior to that, Mike enjoyed a successful 30-year career in the asset management industry, holding various senior leadership roles including Head of Intermediary Distribution at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He also spent over fourteen years at MFS Investment Management, and nine at Federated Investors. He built and led multiple sales and relationship management teams across numerous distribution channels. This experience provides him with unique insight into the rapidly changing and complex distribution and investment product landscape. His experience allows him to deliver the necessary expertise and relevant market intelligence to clients, as well as to access high caliber talent across the industry.

About Ridgeway Partners

Ridgeway Partners is a 50-person global advisory firm specializing in executive search, board appointments, and succession planning for a select group of multi-sector, domestic and international companies, with 12 Partners across offices in Boston, London, and New York.

Our unique focus and deep relationships give Ridgeway Partners access to the best candidates.  We ensure that our retained clients receive a premium service. We have built long-standing relationships with our clients because of our exclusivity, our responsiveness, our discretion and our track record of success. We listen intently and think outside the box for a solution. Our creativity and tenacity are key differentiators.

Contact: BJ McLaughlin, Ridgeway Partners
Phone: 617-279-8054
Email: bj.mclaughlin@ridgewaypartners.us

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-d-fitzgerald-joins-ridgeway-partners-301041992.html

SOURCE Ridgeway Partners


© PRNewswire 2020
