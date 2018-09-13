Michael F. Maloney, Former Chief Accountant of the Division of Enforcement for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Joins Credibility International

Credibility
International LLC today announced that Michael F. Maloney
has joined the firm as President and Executive Director. Mr. Maloney
served as Chief Accountant of the Division of Enforcement for the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 2014 to 2018, and prior to
his work at the SEC spent over 25 years serving corporate, individual,
and governmental clients and their counsel on forensic accounting
investigations, fraud and embezzlement matters, complex litigation
matters, and as an external auditor.
Credibility, a forensic accounting and dispute consulting firm, was
founded in 2010 on the simple premise that work performed for clients
must be highly-credible. Since its founding, Credibility has had a
strong record of successfully assisting clients in many high-profile
dispute and investigation matters. Tim Hart, Credibility’s founder and
Chief Executive Officer said, “Mike brings tremendous insights and
experiences to Credibility based on his decades of serving clients in
their most complex and challenging forensic accounting and dispute
matters. I look forward to our clients benefiting from Mike’s
unparalleled mix of regulatory, litigation, forensic accounting and
auditing expertise.”
Mr. Maloney, who prior to his work at the SEC was with Navigant
Consulting as head of the Forensic Accounting practice and with Arthur
Andersen as a partner leading dispute and investigation matters said, “I
am very excited to join Tim and the outstanding Credibility team to
continue its strong track record serving clients in high-profile
disputes and investigations. Credibility’s smaller platform allows me to
bring my collective experiences as a former regulator, expert, and
auditor to clients in a cost-effective and highly-responsive manner.”
Credibility provides its clients the advantages of low conflicts,
flexibility, and highly-personalized service. Along with those
advantages, Credibility also announced today an affiliation with FTI
Consulting’s Forensic Accounting and Advisory practice that provides
Credibility with the capacity to field larger, highly-credentialed teams
on a given resource intensive matter, including seamless access to FTI’s
global footprint, capabilities, data analysis and technology, and deep
bench of experienced professionals.
About Credibility International
Credibility International is a specialized professional services firm
that helps clients with their most critical dispute and investigation
matters. With expertise in forensic accounting, finance, and economics,
Credibility’s CPAs, fraud examiners and valuation experts help clients
distill, understand, and present complex fact patterns in a variety of
business and legal forums. For more information visit http://www.credibilityinternational.com/.
