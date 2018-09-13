Michael F. Maloney, Former Chief Accountant of the Division of Enforcement for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Joins Credibility International

Credibility International LLC today announced that Michael F. Maloney has joined the firm as President and Executive Director. Mr. Maloney served as Chief Accountant of the Division of Enforcement for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 2014 to 2018, and prior to his work at the SEC spent over 25 years serving corporate, individual, and governmental clients and their counsel on forensic accounting investigations, fraud and embezzlement matters, complex litigation matters, and as an external auditor.

Credibility, a forensic accounting and dispute consulting firm, was founded in 2010 on the simple premise that work performed for clients must be highly-credible. Since its founding, Credibility has had a strong record of successfully assisting clients in many high-profile dispute and investigation matters. Tim Hart, Credibility’s founder and Chief Executive Officer said, “Mike brings tremendous insights and experiences to Credibility based on his decades of serving clients in their most complex and challenging forensic accounting and dispute matters. I look forward to our clients benefiting from Mike’s unparalleled mix of regulatory, litigation, forensic accounting and auditing expertise.”

Mr. Maloney, who prior to his work at the SEC was with Navigant Consulting as head of the Forensic Accounting practice and with Arthur Andersen as a partner leading dispute and investigation matters said, “I am very excited to join Tim and the outstanding Credibility team to continue its strong track record serving clients in high-profile disputes and investigations. Credibility’s smaller platform allows me to bring my collective experiences as a former regulator, expert, and auditor to clients in a cost-effective and highly-responsive manner.”

Credibility provides its clients the advantages of low conflicts, flexibility, and highly-personalized service. Along with those advantages, Credibility also announced today an affiliation with FTI Consulting’s Forensic Accounting and Advisory practice that provides Credibility with the capacity to field larger, highly-credentialed teams on a given resource intensive matter, including seamless access to FTI’s global footprint, capabilities, data analysis and technology, and deep bench of experienced professionals.

About Credibility International

Credibility International is a specialized professional services firm that helps clients with their most critical dispute and investigation matters. With expertise in forensic accounting, finance, and economics, Credibility’s CPAs, fraud examiners and valuation experts help clients distill, understand, and present complex fact patterns in a variety of business and legal forums. For more information visit http://www.credibilityinternational.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005081/en/