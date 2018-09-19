Log in
Michael Hill International : Becoming a substantial holder

09/19/2018 | 12:08am CEST

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 274 Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To Nivi Zealand Stock accharNe Ind

To MichI,1 HI IntIrna onal LW Date thls disclosure mecle:

18 September 2018

Dst, m whkh.u... holding began: 17 So*amber 2018

Subltanelll preduc holdl,(l) OMIW di,clo,ul

Full Nan*s): Accident Complnaltion Corpor on (ACC) 8,mma,y of substmAl holding to which dhlo,ur, mlil Clags of quoted voeng produc adrtary ahares (MHJ NZ) Surnrr=y fr Accident Compeneavon Corporaoon (ACC)

For mil dleclolurs,-

(a) Total number held h *=

20,791,003

(b) Total h cla=:

387,434513

(c) Tabl percerrtEee held in dIE

5.36796

Det,111 of r-vant [nUIlt,

Detals fbr ACC

NIM of rele,vmt -!=Kg):

Ben.flcial owner of =curltles under §236(1 Xb) th• Flrstold P.Urlo•t• Conduct Act No relevarrt Freemerit document needs tobiau,ched under regul,lion 139,

Forthat relevarrt irriareat-

  • (a) Number held 21 cle=:

  • (b) Pivent hold In dill:

    20,791,993 6.387%

  • (c) Current rogletwed holder(g): ACC holds 8,085,319 ahar•* via Nav Ze,land Central SeCL itlee Deposiblry Lknlbed (NZCSD) and 12,728,874 shins VA JPMoro=1 Non*1",

  • (d) Rightlid hider(s) ance Mil.M are r.0.Ind: unklown

Dsl'J. 0'-

and vel* gM, die ID mul=INI hold[ng

Dall. of the

,

-:· or other everrts reolling dledosine:

From 18 Mly 2018 to 17 September 2018, ACC hed the following aggr,gated orwn,iket Ounms *ions In Micks•,1 HMI Iri ma60nal L td:

  • . Purchmes of 978,829 uhares fbr consideration of NZD $903,184

  • Purohases d 3,033,977 shares for consider,tion al AUD $2,663,750

  • Sales of 53,610 shares for conalder,60n of NZ[) $63,157

  • Sales of 146,900 0=m for conildiration of AUD $141,382

Addi onal Illolmation

Addre= of sub,tmtiml product holder(s): ACC: Justice Cerrte, 19 Alticen St,mt PO Boo( 242, Weington, NZ

Contld det,lk Joshua Moler

+64 4 818 6800 Investrne compce@acc.carz

In Iccordance v th the Financial Mliket= Airthorl)'s Guldi oe Nalw Gulci=loe on Bubst=rroal Product Holder Disclosures Issued on 27 Slpt,mber 2017, ACC h= not micle d»clolures for Imployem who mane, the nmcial produciz of whloh ACC h the ben,Mol,1 owner.

Nim of mny other pe,gon believed b hmm gh,gn, or beleved to be requlnd b gh,e, a dISCIoeure ls,der the R=ncial Markets Conduct Act 2013 h relanon to the nnancial prodUCil b Which this dlclosure relat=: nfa

Cd'I=Son

1, Joshua Meier, certify that, to the blet of my knowledge and blief, the Infolmation contal:)/ hi th/d/*//1//maandt tl =Id#Wadh#/dmma thldba/ure byal pe,mona fbr whomilsm...

Disclaimer

Michael Hill International Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 22:07:02 UTC
