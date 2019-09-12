Michael Hill International : Date of AGM

A S X A N D N Z X A N N O U N C E M E N T

D A T E O F A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G

13 September 2019

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX/NZX:MHJ) today advised that the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10am (Brisbane, Qld time) on Thursday, 24 October at the offices of PwC, Level 23, 480 Queen Street, Brisbane.

Investors: Andrew Lowe Anthea Noble Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary Investor Relations Manager +61 7 3114 3505 +61 7 3114 3515 andrew.lowe@michaelhill.com.au anthea.noble@michaelhill.com.au

ABOUT MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL

Michael Hill International was founded by Sir Michael Hill in 1979 when he opened his first jewellery store in Whangarei, New Zealand. The Group currently has over 300 stores globally across Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The Group's global headquarters, including its wholesale and manufacturing divisions, are located in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is listed on the ASX (ASX:MHJ) and the NZX (NZX:MHJ).

