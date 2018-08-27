Michael Hill International : Dividend/Distribution - MHJ

Notification of dividend / distribution
MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
MHJ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
New announcement
Friday August 24, 2018
AUD 0.02500000
Thursday September 13, 2018
Friday September 14, 2018
Friday September 28, 2018
Nil.
1.1 Name of +Entity
MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code
MHJ
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Friday August 24, 2018
1.6 ASX +Security Code
MHJ
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Saturday June 30, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday September 14, 2018
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday September 13, 2018
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday September 28, 2018
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.02500000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
a. Where a shareholder has provided the registry with AUD or NZD bank details, payment will be made in the applicable currency by direct credit.
b. Shareholders domiciled in Australia or New Zealand who have not provided their account details, will receive payment in AUD by cheque.
c. Shareholders domiciled in any other country other than Australia or New Zealand, will receive payment in AUD by cheque.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and
exchange rates not known, date for information to be released
Estimated or Actual?
Estimated
Friday September 21, 2018
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.02500000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
MHJ has announced that it will pay an unfranked 2018 final dividend. Therefore, dividends paid to non-resident shareholders may attract Australian withholding tax. The dividend will be fully imputed with New Zealand imputation credits.
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Nil.