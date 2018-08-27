Michael Hill International : Dividend/Distribution - MHJ

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MHJ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday August 24, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.02500000

Ex Date

Thursday September 13, 2018

Record Date

Friday September 14, 2018

Payment Date

Friday September 28, 2018

Additional Information

Nil.

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

MHJ

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday August 24, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MHJ

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 14, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 13, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday September 28, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.02500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

a. Where a shareholder has provided the registry with AUD or NZD bank details, payment will be made in the applicable currency by direct credit.

b. Shareholders domiciled in Australia or New Zealand who have not provided their account details, will receive payment in AUD by cheque.

c. Shareholders domiciled in any other country other than Australia or New Zealand, will receive payment in AUD by cheque.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and

exchange rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

Friday September 21, 2018

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated estimated at this time? amount per +security No AUD 3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security AUD 0.02500000 Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.02500000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution MHJ has announced that it will pay an unfranked 2018 final dividend. Therefore, dividends paid to non-resident shareholders may attract Australian withholding tax. The dividend will be fully imputed with New Zealand imputation credits.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Nil.