Michael Hill International : Full year results webcast details

A S X A N D N Z X A N N O U N C E M E N T

F U L L Y E A R R E S U L T S W E B C A S T D E T A I L S

6 August 2019

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX/NZX: MHJ) intends to release its full year results to 30 June 2019 before market opening on Friday 16 August 2019.

An analyst briefing on the results is scheduled for 10.15am (Brisbane, Qld time) on Friday 16 August 2019.

Webcast:

A live webcast link to the analyst briefing will be available on the 'events' section of the website at http://investor.michaelhill.com.

The webcast link for the conference call on Friday 16 August 2019 is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/snva3p46.

Dial-in details:

You may dial-in to listen to the analyst briefing using the details below. All participants will be asked for their full name and passcode when joining the call.

Passcode: 7118638

Australia 1800148258 Australia, MOBILE 1300157230 Hong Kong 800965808 Japan 006633062118 New Zealand 0800667018 Singapore 8006162170 United Kingdom 08000569662 United States 18665862813 Canada 18668374489 International Dial-In Number: +61 280385271 Investors: Andrew Lowe Anthea Noble Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary Investor Relations Manager +61 7 3114 3505 +61 7 3114 3515 andrew.lowe@michaelhill.com.au anthea.noble@michaelhill.com.au

ABOUT MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL

Michael Hill International was founded by Sir Michael Hill in 1979 when he opened his first jewellery store in Whangarei, New Zealand. The Group currently has over 300 stores globally across Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The Group's global headquarters, including its wholesale and manufacturing divisions, are located in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is listed on the ASX (ASX:MHJ) and the NZX (NZX:MHJ).

For more information:

www.investor.michaelhill.com

www.michaelhill.com.au/

www.emmaandroe.com.au