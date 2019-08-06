Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Michael Hill International : Full year results webcast details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 03:00am EDT

A S X A N D N Z X A N N O U N C E M E N T

F U L L Y E A R R E S U L T S W E B C A S T D E T A I L S

6 August 2019

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX/NZX: MHJ) intends to release its full year results to 30 June 2019 before market opening on Friday 16 August 2019.

An analyst briefing on the results is scheduled for 10.15am (Brisbane, Qld time) on Friday 16 August 2019.

Webcast:

A live webcast link to the analyst briefing will be available on the 'events' section of the website at http://investor.michaelhill.com.

The webcast link for the conference call on Friday 16 August 2019 is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/snva3p46.

Dial-in details:

You may dial-in to listen to the analyst briefing using the details below. All participants will be asked for their full name and passcode when joining the call.

Passcode: 7118638

Australia

1800148258

Australia, MOBILE

1300157230

Hong Kong

800965808

Japan

006633062118

New Zealand

0800667018

Singapore

8006162170

United Kingdom

08000569662

United States

18665862813

Canada

18668374489

International Dial-In Number:

+61 280385271

Investors:

Andrew Lowe

Anthea Noble

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Investor Relations Manager

+61 7 3114 3505

+61 7 3114 3515

andrew.lowe@michaelhill.com.au

anthea.noble@michaelhill.com.au

ABOUT MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL

Michael Hill International was founded by Sir Michael Hill in 1979 when he opened his first jewellery store in Whangarei, New Zealand. The Group currently has over 300 stores globally across Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The Group's global headquarters, including its wholesale and manufacturing divisions, are located in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is listed on the ASX (ASX:MHJ) and the NZX (NZX:MHJ).

For more information:

www.investor.michaelhill.com

www.michaelhill.com.au/

www.emmaandroe.com.au

Disclaimer

Michael Hill International Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 06:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:45aBRAMBLES : Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
03:45aCHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports july 2019 revenue
PR
03:45aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:44aGoldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
RE
03:43aOn cusp of pan-African trade deal, giant Nigeria clings to protection
RE
03:42aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of 3M Company - MMM
GL
03:40aVivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
RE
03:40aWOOLWORTHS : International expert to help fight food waste in Australia
PU
03:40aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:37aVivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
2VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG accelerates high revenue and profit growth in H1 2019 - raising again the guidan..
3PEARL ORIENTAL OIL : Joint Announcement (1)Close Of Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers Made By Forwin Secu..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
5DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : Interim Results and update on Board succession

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group