Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Michael Hill International : Preliminary Final Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Michael Hill International Limited

ABN 25 610 937 598

Appendix 4E

Results for announcement to the market

Year ended 30 June 2019

Reporting period

Reporting period:

12 months ending 30 June 2019

Previous reporting period:

12 months ending 30 June 2018

Results for announcement to the market

$'000

Revenue from continuing operations

Down

1.1%

to

569,500

Earnings before interest and taxation ('EBIT')*

Up

138.6%

to

21,115

Underlying EBIT before one-off items*

Down

13.7%

to

34,608

Net profit after tax (from continuing operations) for the period

attributable to members

Up

959.4%

to

16,498

  • EBIT and Underlying EBIT are Non-IFRS Information and are unaudited. Please refer to Non-IFRS Information on page 8 of the Directors Report for an explanation of Non-IFRS information and a reconciliation of EBIT and Underlying EBIT.

Brief explanation of figures reported above to enable the figures to be understood

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited and an unqualified opinion given. For commentary on the results, please refer to the attached full financial report for all other disclosures in respect of the Appendix 4E.

Dividends

Franked

Amount per

amount per

security

security

Interim dividend (cents per share)

2.50

-

Final dividend (cents per share)

1.50

-

Record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend is 13 September 2019. The payment date is 27 September 2019.

2019

2018

Net tangible assets

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security

$0.42

$0.42

Emma Hill

Chair

Brisbane

15 August 2019

Webcast scheduled to take place at 10.15am (AEST) on Friday 16 August 2019. Please use the following link to register.

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/snva3p46

Media & Investors: Daniel Bracken Chief Executive Officer +61 7 3114 3500 www.michaelhill.com.au www.emmaandroe.com.au http://investor.michaelhill.com

Michael Hill International Limited

ABN 25 610 937 598

Directors' report and annual financial report

for the year ended 30 June 2019

Michael Hill International Limited

ABN 25 610 937 598

Directors' report and annual financial report - 30 June 2019

Corporate directory

1

Directors' report

2

Principal activities

2

Dividends

2

Likely developments and expected results of operations

2

Review of operations

2

Environmental regulation

8

Information on Directors

9

Company secretary

11

Meetings of directors

12

Remuneration report (audited)

12

Insurance of officers and indemnities

25

Non-audit services

26

Auditor's independence declaration

26

Rounding of amounts

26

Financial statements

28

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and the anticipated or planned financial and operational performance of Michael Hill International Limited and its related bodies corporate (the Company). The words "targets," "believes," "expects," "aims," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "will," "may," "might," "anticipates," "would," "could," "should," "continues," "estimates" or similar expressions or the negatives thereof, identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements addressing matters such as the Company's future results of operations; financial condition; working capital, cash flows and capital expenditures; and business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and events, including those relating to ongoing operational and strategic reviews, expansion into new markets, future product launches, points of sale and production facilities.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, operations or achievements or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance, operations or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: global and local economic conditions; changes in market trends and end-consumer preferences; fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the Company's plans or objectives for future operations or products, including the ability to introduce new jewellery and non-jewellery products; the ability to expand in existing and new markets and risks associated with doing business globally and, in particular, in emerging markets; competition from local, national and international companies in the markets in which the Company operates; the protection and strengthening of the Company's intellectual property rights, including patents and trademarks; the future adequacy of the Company's current warehousing, logistics and information technology operations; changes in laws and regulations or any interpretation thereof, applicable to the Company's business; increases to the Company's effective tax rate or other harm to the Company's business as a result of governmental review of the Company's transfer pricing policies, conflicting taxation claims or changes in tax laws; and other factors referenced to in this presentation.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should any underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company's actual financial condition, cash flows or results of operations could differ materially from that described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as may be required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to above and contained elsewhere in this announcement.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Michael Hill International Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 22:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:17pALTICE EUROPE N : announces the publication of its 2019 half-yearly financial report - 15.08.2019
PU
07:15pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MNK
GL
07:14pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Sunlands Technology Group Investors of Important August 26th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – STG
GL
07:09pANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) Live Investor Briefing
AQ
07:09pCORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS : S.A. Reports 1.4% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in July 2019
BU
07:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation - COF
GL
07:02pPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Confirms Dividends for September 13, 2019
PU
07:02pCENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. : announces model grand opening event at Enclave at Mission Falls on August 17
PR
07:01pNATIONAL GENERAL : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds National General Holdings Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – NGHC
BU
07:00pGRATOMIC : Announces Appointment of New Director
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACKMAN CONFIDENT PORTFOLIO CAN KEEP DELIVERING STRONG RETURNS: letter
2Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain
3SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Five questions about what could be next in the SNC-Lavalin saga
4DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. : DELCATH : Announces $9.5 Million Private Placement
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : From Girls Who Code to Inspiring Women Creating Magic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group