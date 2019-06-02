Michael Hill International : Results date, change balance date, NZX Foreign Exempt status

A S X / N Z X A N N O U N C E M E N T
Full year results to be announced 16 August 2019, change to financial reporting calendar
and becoming an NZX Foreign Exempt Issuer
3 June 2019
Full year results
Michael Hill International Limited (ASX/NZX: MHJ) intends to release its full year results to 30 June 2019 prior to market opening on Friday 16 August 2019.
An analyst briefing on the results is scheduled to be held at 10am (Brisbane, Qld time) on Friday 16 August 2019.
Change to financial reporting calendar
The Company currently uses a 12 month calendar for statutory reporting purposes (1 July to 30 June). The Company intends to adopt a 52 week retail calendar year, which is typically used in the retail sector.
The change to a retail calendar will apply from the commencement of the Company's next financial year. In future years the Company's financial year will end on the last Sunday in June, with the first three financial quarters each consisting of 13 weeks with the remaining quarter being 13 or 14 weeks as required. The Company's current financial year (FY19) will end on Sunday 30 June 2019. The Company's next financial year (FY20) will commence on Monday 1 July 2019 and will end on Sunday 28 June 2020.
Company to become an NZX Foreign Exempt Issuer
The Company also advises that it intends to comply with the NZX Listing Rules dated 1 January 2019 ('New NZX Listing Rules') from 1 July 2019 (the 'Transition Date'). From the Transition Date, the Company will be an NZX Foreign Exempt Issuer and its ordinary shares will be quoted as an NZX Foreign Exempt Issuer.
Since mid-2016, the Company has been admitted to the Official List of the ASX Limited ('ASX') and has also been listed on the NZX Main Board as a Dual Listed Issuer. The Company's ordinary shares are quoted on both the ASX and the NZX Main Board.
As a Dual Listed Issuer, the Company is not required to comply with certain NZX Listing Rules on the basis that the analogous ASX Listing Rules will prevail (as set out in Appendix 17 to the NZX Listing Rules dated 1 October 2017).
The New NZX Listing Rules introduce a new framework for facilitating the listing of overseas companies and disestablish the Dual Listed Issuer category. As a result, the Company has determined to instead be listed as an NZX Foreign Exempt Issuer, which is a listing category available to issuers that are already listed on recognised exchanges.
As an NZX Foreign Exempt Issuer, the Company will be deemed to comply with all of the New NZX Listing Rules so long as it maintains its ASX listing, its ordinary shares remain quoted on the ASX, and it complies with certain requirements prescribed by the NZX Listing Rules. The Company's ordinary shares will continue to be quoted on both the ASX and the NZX Main Board.
Details for the full year results webcast/conference call on 16 August 2019 will be confirmed nearer the time.
Investors:
Andrew Lowe
Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary +61 7 3114 3505 andrew.lowe@michaelhill.com.au
ABOUT MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL
Michael Hill International was founded by Sir Michael Hill in 1979 when he opened his first jewellery store in Whangarei, New Zealand. The Group currently has 307 stores globally across Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The Group's global headquarters, including its wholesale and manufacturing divisions, are located in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is listed on the ASX (ASX:MHJ) and the NZX (NZX:MHJ).
For more information:
www.investor.michaelhill.com
www.michaelhill.com.au/
www.emmaandroe.com.au
