Michael Hill International : Trading update to 30 June 2019

"Furthermore, our e-commerce business has continued to grow at a significant rate, with annual sales now more than double that of our largest physical store. Over the course of FY20, we will continue to invest in this important future growth channel for the group. In addition, our increased focus on our uniquely differentiated product has lifted the branded collections sales mix to new heights, with the introduction of a number of new exclusive bridal collections.

"We have actively managed our overall inventory holdings below prior year levels. This deliberate choice to focus on aged inventory has positioned us well for the introduction of our new integrated customer-led retail operating model, under-pinned by regular product "newness" in our stores.

"Even though we are experiencing an extremely competitive retail environment, particularly in Australia, with intensive competitor clearance related activities and lower foot traffic, the company has continued to deliver improved sales momentum for the fourth quarter. To deliver our Q4 sales result, and remain competitive, we did experience margin compression in the quarter. While we have seen some of our competitors responding with deep discounting and store closures, Michael Hill is now well positioned as we head into FY20.

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX/NZX: MHJ) intends to release its full year results to 30 June 2019 prior to market opening on Friday 16 August 2019, at which time a further update will also be provided on the progress of the strategic initiatives and the customer-led retail operating model.

"As our strategic initiatives and customer-led retail operating model continue to unfold, and with a full-strength leadership team now in place, I am excited by the year ahead, and our ability to grow market share."

The above figures for Michael Hill represent eleven months accounting adjusted sales results plus June preliminary sales figures prior to final accounting adjustments, and are unaudited. Revenue and gross margin figures stated above include the Professional Care Plan (PCP) revenue and expenses recognised during the period and sales through our store and online channels. The PCP income recognition pattern is based on existing estimates and is subject to ongoing management review and adjusted at half year/year end as required. Total group all stores includes sales from our Michael Hill locations in Australia, New Zealand and Canada and sales from our Emma & Roe locations.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and the anticipated or planned financial and operational performance of Michael Hill International Limited and its related bodies corporate (the Company). The words "targets," "believes," "expects," "aims," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "will," "may," "might," "anticipates," "would," "could," "should," "continues," "estimates" or similar expressions or the negatives thereof, identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements addressing matters such as the Company's future results of operations; financial condition; working capital, cash flows and capital expenditures; and business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and events, including those relating to ongoing operational and strategic reviews, expansion into new markets, future product launches, points of sale and production facilities.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, operations or achievements or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance, operations or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: global and local economic conditions; changes in market trends and end-consumer preferences; fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the Company's plans or objectives for future operations or products, including the ability to introduce new jewellery and non-jewellery products; the ability to expand in existing and new markets and risks associated with doing business globally and, in particular, in emerging markets; competition from local, national and international companies in the markets in which the Company operates; the protection and strengthening of the Company's intellectual property rights, including patents and trademarks; the future adequacy of the Company's current warehousing, logistics and information technology operations; changes in laws and regulations or any interpretation thereof, applicable to the Company's business; increases to the Company's effective tax rate or other harm to the Company's business as a result of governmental review of the Company's transfer pricing policies, conflicting taxation claims or changes in tax laws; and other factors referenced to in this presentation.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should any underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company's actual financial condition, cash flows or results of operations could differ materially from that described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as may be required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to above and contained elsewhere in this announcement.