Michael Hill International : Updated Securities Trading Policy

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

A S X A N D N Z X A N N O U N C E M E N T U P D A T E D S E C U R I T I E S T R A D I N G P O L I C Y 20 August 2019 Michael Hill International Limited (ASX/NZX: MHJ) would like to advise that it has updated its Trading Policy which forms part of the Company's Corporate Governance Charter. A copy of the updated Trading Policy is attached and is available on the Company's website at: http://investor.michaelhill.com/corporate-policies-compliance. Investors: Andrew Lowe Anthea Noble Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary Investor Relations Manager +61 7 3114 3505 +61 7 3114 3515 andrew.lowe@michaelhill.com.au anthea.noble@michaelhill.com.au ABOUT MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL Michael Hill International was founded by Sir Michael Hill in 1979 when he opened his first jewellery store in Whangarei, New Zealand. The Group currently has over 300 stores globally across Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The Group's global headquarters, including its wholesale and manufacturing divisions, are located in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is listed on the ASX (ASX:MHJ) and the NZX (NZX:MHJ). For more information: www.investor.michaelhill.com www.michaelhill.com.au/ www.emmaandroe.com.au Trading Policy Purpose of this policy This trading policy ( Policy ) is intended to ensure that persons who are discharging managerial responsibilities including but not limited to Directors, do not misuse, and do not place themselves under suspicion of misusing Inside Information that they may be thought to have, especially in periods leading up to an announcement of the Company. The Policy sets out the procedure for trading in Securities of the Company and aims to provide Directors and Employees and any other persons who may be associated with the Company, with guidance on how and when trades in the Company's Securities may take place and when trading of the Company's Securities is strictly prohibited. For the avoidance of doubt, nothing in this Policy sanctions a breach of the market misconduct or insider trading provisions of the Corporations Act. A person who possesses Inside Information about an entity's securities is generally prohibited from trading in those securities under the insider trading provisions of the Corporations Act and this applies even where the trade occurs as permitted within the operation of this policy. References to the Company in this Policy are references to the Company and its subsidiaries. Defined terms are set out in clause 1.21 of this Policy. Who this policy applies to

This policy applies to Restricted Persons. Dealing by Restricted Persons A Restricted Person must not Deal in any Securities of the Company unless: a clearance to Deal is obtained in accordance with clause 1.4 of this Policy; or the Dealing is a Permitted Dealing. Notwithstanding that a clearance to Deal may be granted by the Company (even in exceptional circumstances) or that a Dealing may be a Permitted Dealing, a Restricted Person must not Deal in Company Securities where clauses 1.7 (Inside Information), 1.14 (short-term selling), 1.15 (short selling) and 1.16 (hedging transactions) of this Policy are applicable. Clearance to Deal All Restricted Persons (except those who are Directors, the Chief Executive Officer or the Company Secretary) must not Deal in any Securities of the Company (unless the Dealing is a Permitted Dealing) without first notifying the Company Secretary and a Director designated by the Board for this purpose and receiving clearance to Deal from the designated Director or the Company Secretary. A Director (other than the Chairperson or a Managing Director) must not Deal in any Securities of the Company (unless the Dealing is a Permitted Dealing) without first notifying the Chairperson (or a Director designated by the Board for this purpose) and the Company Secretary and receiving clearance to Deal from the Chairperson (or the designated Director) (or the Company Secretary on their behalf). MHJ trading policy Page 1 of 12 The Chairperson must not Deal in any Securities of the Company (unless the Dealing is a Permitted Dealing) without first notifying a senior independent Director, the Audit & Risk Management Committee or another officer of the Company nominated for that purpose by the Audit & Risk Management Committee, and receiving clearance to Deal from that Director, committee or officer (or the Company Secretary on their behalf). The Chief Executive Officer (or Managing Director, as applicable) must not Deal in any Securities of the Company (unless the Dealing is a Permitted Dealing) without first notifying the Chairperson and the Company Secretary and receiving clearance to Deal from the Chairperson (or the Company Secretary on their behalf) or, if the Chairperson is not readily available, without first notifying the senior independent Director, a committee of the Board established for that purpose or another officer of the Company nominated for that purpose by the Chairperson, and receiving clearance to Deal from that Director, committee or officer (or the Company Secretary on their behalf). If the role of Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer (or Managing Director, as applicable) are combined, that person must not Deal in any Securities of the Company (unless the Dealing is a Permitted Dealing) without first notifying the Board and the Company Secretary and receiving clearance to Deal from the Board (or the Company Secretary on its behalf). The Company Secretary must not Deal in any Securities of the Company (unless the Dealing is a Permitted Dealing) without first notifying the Chairperson and receiving clearance to Deal from the Chairperson (or another officer of the Company nominated for that purpose by the Chairperson) or if the Chairperson is not readily available, without first notifying the senior independent Director, a committee of the Board established for that purpose or another officer of the Company nominated for that purpose by the Chairperson, and receiving clearance to Deal from that Director, committee or officer. The Company reserves the right of a Clearance Officer to: give or refuse a request for a clearance to Deal at its sole discretion and without giving any reasons; or withdraw a clearance to Deal if there is a change in circumstances or new information becomes available. A response to a request for a clearance to Deal must be given to the relevant Restricted Person within two Business Days of the request being made. The Company must maintain a record of the response to a request for a clearance to Deal made by a Restricted Person and of any clearance given. A copy of the response and clearance (if any) must be given to the Restricted Person concerned. A Restricted Person who is given a clearance to Deal in accordance with this clause 1.4 must deal as soon as possible in any event within five Business Days of clearance being received by the Restricted Person. The grant of a clearance to Deal by the Company is not an endorsement of the Dealing by the Company. The person seeking the clearance to Deal is solely responsibility for the investment decision to Deal in Securities in the Company and compliance with insider trading laws. The grant of a clearance to Deal by the Company does not relieve a Restricted Person from their legal obligations under the insider trading provisions of the Corporations Act. The person granted the clearance to Deal should carefully consider whether or not they are in possession of Inside Information that might preclude them from trading in those Securities and if they are in possession of Inside Information (including if they MHJ trading policy Page 2 of 12 come into possession of Inside Information after obtaining a clearance to Deal), then they must not trade despite having received the clearance. Before a Restricted Person Deals in the Company's Securities (even if it is a Permitted Dealing), they should consider carefully whether they are in possession of any Inside Information that might preclude them from trading at that time and, if in any doubt, they should not trade. A refusal by a Clearance Officer to give a clearance to Deal is final and binding on the person seeking the clearance. Where the Company refuses to give a clearance to Deal, this information is confidential between the Company and the person seeking the clearance and must not be disclosed to any other person. Circumstances for refusal

A Restricted Person must not be given clearance to Deal in any Securities of the Company during a Prohibited Period unless an exceptional circumstance arises in accordance with clause 1.6 of this Policy. Dealing in exceptional circumstances A Restricted Person, who is not in possession of Inside Information in relation to the Company, may be given clearance to Deal during a Prohibited Period if that person is in severe financial difficulty or there are other exceptional circumstances. Clearance may be given for such a person to sell (but not purchase) Securities of the Company when that person would otherwise be prohibited by this Policy from doing so. The determination of whether the person in question is in severe financial difficulty or whether there are other exceptional circumstances can only be made by the Clearance Officer designated by the Board for this purpose under clause 1.4. A person may be in severe financial difficulty if that person has a pressing financial commitment that cannot be satisfied otherwise than by selling the relevant Securities of the Company. A liability of a person to pay tax would not normally constitute severe financial difficulty unless the person has no other means of satisfying the liability. A circumstance will be considered exceptional if the person in question is required by a court order to transfer or sell the Securities of the Company or there is some other overriding legal requirement to do so. If required by the Listing Rules, the Company should consult the ASX at an early stage regarding any application by a Restricted Person to deal in exceptional circumstances. Prohibition on Insider Trading

No Restricted Person may Deal in Company Securities at any time (including a Prohibited Period), if that person is or could reasonably be expected to be in possession of Inside Information. Communicating Inside Information

A Restricted Person who has Inside Information about another Third Party Listed Entity as a result of his or her position in the Company is prohibited from: dealing in any Securities of that Third Party Listed Entity unless a clearance to Deal is obtained in accordance with clause 1.4 of this Policy; or communicating the Inside Information. Examples (without being exhaustive) of how Inside Information about a Third Party Listed Entity may be obtained are as follows: during the course of a proposed transaction; during the course of due diligence investigations; Board deliberations; MHJ trading policy Page 4 of 12

