Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Michael Liebreich appointed as Eavor Advisory Board Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:01am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta and LONDON, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eavor Technologies Inc. (“Eavor”), a global leader in the development of closed-loop geothermal power generation technology, has appointed Michael Liebreich to chair a new Advisory Board as it moves forward with its first commercial projects.

Founded in Alberta, Canada in late 2017, Eavor has developed a proprietary, closed-loop approach to geothermal heat and power. Unlike Enhanced Geothermal Systems (ESG), it involves no fracking, no GHG emissions, no earthquake risk, no water use, no produced brine or solids, and no aquifer contamination. Eavor systems are flexible and dispatchable, they can operate as standalone, supplement a grid, or be hybridized with wind and solar.

Michael Liebreich will assume the role of Chair of a new Advisory Board which will help guide the commercialization of Eavor’s technology. Michael is Chairman and CEO of Liebreich Associates, Founder and Senior Contributor to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. He is an experienced angel investor and a member of numerous industry advisory bodies. He is an acknowledged thought leader in clean energy and transportation, climate finance and sustainable development.

“We have known Michael for some time and have always viewed him as one of the most insightful commentators on the energy transition”, stated John Redfern, President & CEO of Eavor. “Now, as we prepare to scale up and become a major contributor to that transition, we are pleased to have Michael with us on this crucial journey. Michael’s advice will be of great benefit as we navigate this complex and rapidly evolving market.”

“I have watched over the years as geothermal energy has struggled to break out of its role as a niche energy source and been eclipsed by the rapid growth of wind and solar power. I have followed Eavor closely for a few years as it has broken down successive technical barriers; I believe its closed-loop approach could be a game-changer in the geothermal sector and within the broader clean energy transition”, stated Michael Liebreich. “We may have, in Eavor, a clean power and heat technology that can work almost anywhere in the world, scale to very large projects, benefit from strong learning curves, and be dispatchable. That is a very exciting prospect.”

About Michael Liebreich

Michael Liebreich is Chairman and CEO of Liebreich Associates, but he is perhaps best known as Founder and Senior Contributor to Bloomberg New Energy Finance – the world’s leading provider of information and research on clean energy and transport. He is a Visiting Professor at Imperial College, a member of the UK Department for International Trade’s Capital Investment Advisory Board and the Policy Committee for the UK Climate Change Committee’s 6thCarbon Budget, a member of Equinor’s International Advisory Group, and recently joined Sustainable Development Capital LLP (SDCL) as a Senior Adviser. In June 2019 Michael joined the IEA’s Global Commission for Urgent Action on Energy Efficiency. Until recently he was a long-standing board member of Transport for London and a member of the high-level group for the UN’s Sustainable Energy for All initiative. Michael is an angel investor and philanthropist and skied for Great Britain at the 1992 Albertville Olympics.

For a full biography see: www.liebreich.com/bio/

About Eavor

Eavor (pronounced “Ever”) is a technology-based Energy company led by a team dedicated to creating a clean, reliable and affordable energy future on a global scale. Eavor’s solution (Eavor-Loop™) represents the world’s first truly scalable form of clean dispatchable power.

Learn more about Eavor here

View our Media Kit here

Contact

Eavor Technologies Inc.
John Redfern
President & CEO
650-269-2501
press@eavor.com   
Eavor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64bc4469-779c-4cd8-ad70-b58a55a6ad85

Primary Logo

Michael Liebreich

Michael Liebreich appointed as Eavor Advisory Board Chair

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:23aRolls-Royce posts cash outflow of 3 billion pounds in first half
RE
02:23aAU OPTRONICS : Reports June 2020 Consolidated Revenue
PU
02:23aBIOSTOCK : WntResearch continues towards phase II results
AQ
02:21aSWEDBANK : new members in the Group Executive Committee
AQ
02:20aBIOINVENT : Capital Injection Propels Pipeline Prospects
AQ
02:15aFORTUM OYJ : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
02:13aCHR HANSEN A/S : Lise Skaarup Mortensen appointed new CFO of Chr. Hansen Holding
PU
02:13aPHAROS ENERGY : Trading and Operations Update July 2020
PU
02:13aNATIONAL GRID : 09 Jul 2020 Ofgem's Draft Determination for RIIO-T2
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A. : ROOFTOP REVOLUTION: Coronavirus chill upends solar power industry
2BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMERIEUX : bioMérieux – Second-Quarter 2020 Business Performance Preannouncement
3AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia in talks to secure funding of over $230 million
4ADECCO GROUP AG : ADECCO : Press Release THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION July 9, 2020
5MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron expects an operating loss for the first half of 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group