Michael Nelson Joins Wilkinson Barker Knauer as Senior Advisor in Denver Office

Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP (WBK) is pleased to announce that Michael
Nelson is joining the firm as Senior Advisor in the Denver office. Mr.
Nelson brings a wealth of experience in the telecommunications industry
working for TCG, AT&T, LEVEL 3, TCI, and most recently Comcast.
Mr. Nelson is best known for his advocacy in front of public utility
commissions and legislatures, helping to shape the legislative and
regulatory landscape for tech companies in many of the western states.
Currently, he serves as the President of the Colorado Cable
Telecommunications Association, is a founding board member (former
Chair) of the Internet Safety Foundation and a former board member of
Silicon Flatirons. A graduate of South Dakota State University, Mr.
Nelson earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics, Public
Recreation.
Raymond Gifford, Managing Partner of Wilkinson Barker Knauer’s Denver
office said, “Mike is an outstanding addition to WBK. He brings a wealth
of knowledge and experience developing public policy strategies and we
are excited to bring that to our clients in the energy, technology and
communications spheres.”
Bryan Tramont, Managing Partner of Wilkinson Barker Knauer’s Washington
office said, “We are thrilled to bring a leader of Mike’s caliber to our
team. Across party lines and throughout the west, Mike has a
demonstrated ability to find win-wins for his clients, policymakers and
the public. He’s another great foundation for our comprehensive legal
and policy team in Denver.”
Mr. Nelson commented, “I am thrilled to be joining WBK and to be part of
an established market leader in the communications, energy and
technology law sector and I look forward to serving the firm’s clients.”
Mr. Nelson will be located in the firm’s Denver office and can be
reached at 303-881-8896 and at MNelson@wbklaw.com.
Additional information about Mr. Nelson can be found at http://www.wbklaw.com/Our_Team/Michael_Nelson.
Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP, one of the largest law firms in the
nation dedicated primarily to the practice of communications and energy
law, is ranked as a “first tier” firm by Chambers USA (Telecom,
Broadcast, and Satellite: Regulatory), and Legal 500 (Telecoms and
broadcast: regulatory), and is the only firm to be named “Law Firm of
the Year” in communications law multiple times by U.S. News - Best
Lawyers (2012, 2014, & 2018). The firm, with offices in Washington, D.C.
and Denver, Colorado, advises clients ranging from global Fortune 100
companies to small start-ups in regulatory, transactional, privacy,
consumer protection, intellectual property, corporate and litigation
matters involving all aspects of communications and energy law, at both
the state and federal levels.
To learn more about Wilkinson Barker Knauer, visit www.wbklaw.com,
like us on Facebook,
and follow us on Twitter (@WBKLaw).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005064/en/