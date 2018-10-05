Log in
Michael Nelson Joins Wilkinson Barker Knauer as Senior Advisor in Denver Office

10/05/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP (WBK) is pleased to announce that Michael Nelson is joining the firm as Senior Advisor in the Denver office. Mr. Nelson brings a wealth of experience in the telecommunications industry working for TCG, AT&T, LEVEL 3, TCI, and most recently Comcast.

Mr. Nelson is best known for his advocacy in front of public utility commissions and legislatures, helping to shape the legislative and regulatory landscape for tech companies in many of the western states. Currently, he serves as the President of the Colorado Cable Telecommunications Association, is a founding board member (former Chair) of the Internet Safety Foundation and a former board member of Silicon Flatirons. A graduate of South Dakota State University, Mr. Nelson earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics, Public Recreation.

Raymond Gifford, Managing Partner of Wilkinson Barker Knauer’s Denver office said, “Mike is an outstanding addition to WBK. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience developing public policy strategies and we are excited to bring that to our clients in the energy, technology and communications spheres.”

Bryan Tramont, Managing Partner of Wilkinson Barker Knauer’s Washington office said, “We are thrilled to bring a leader of Mike’s caliber to our team. Across party lines and throughout the west, Mike has a demonstrated ability to find win-wins for his clients, policymakers and the public. He’s another great foundation for our comprehensive legal and policy team in Denver.”

Mr. Nelson commented, “I am thrilled to be joining WBK and to be part of an established market leader in the communications, energy and technology law sector and I look forward to serving the firm’s clients.”

Mr. Nelson will be located in the firm’s Denver office and can be reached at 303-881-8896 and at MNelson@wbklaw.com. Additional information about Mr. Nelson can be found at http://www.wbklaw.com/Our_Team/Michael_Nelson.

Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP, one of the largest law firms in the nation dedicated primarily to the practice of communications and energy law, is ranked as a “first tier” firm by Chambers USA (Telecom, Broadcast, and Satellite: Regulatory), and Legal 500 (Telecoms and broadcast: regulatory), and is the only firm to be named “Law Firm of the Year” in communications law multiple times by U.S. News - Best Lawyers (2012, 2014, & 2018). The firm, with offices in Washington, D.C. and Denver, Colorado, advises clients ranging from global Fortune 100 companies to small start-ups in regulatory, transactional, privacy, consumer protection, intellectual property, corporate and litigation matters involving all aspects of communications and energy law, at both the state and federal levels.

To learn more about Wilkinson Barker Knauer, visit www.wbklaw.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter (@WBKLaw).


© Business Wire 2018
