Michael Power Joins Frenkel and Company  an EPIC Company in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov 26, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Frenkel & Company - an EPIC Company announced today that risk management and insurance professional Michael Power has joined the firm's operations in New York as a Principal.



Power will be based in Frenkel's New York, N.Y. office at 350 Hudson Street and report to Phil Remig, Northeast Region Senior Vice President, Operations and Sales.



Power will be responsible for new business development; management of property/casualty insurance programs; and providing risk management strategies and solutions to mid-market and large clients across a range of industries, with a specialty focus on the complex needs of the Real Estate industry.



Power joins Frenkel from the New York office of Lockton Companies, where he was Senior Vice President and Northeast Real Estate Practice Leader. Power previously worked for Willis Towers Watson (Senior Vice President, New York Real Estate Practice Leader) and Wells Fargo Insurance Services in New York.



"We are excited to further expand and enhance our operations in the Greater New York City area and across the Northeast with Mike's addition," said Phil Remig. "He is highly regarded for his professional knowledge; for building strong, positive relationships; and for providing exceptional service to his clients. Mike will be a terrific addition as we continue to deepen and strengthen our exceptional team both regionally and across the country."



Power attended Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in General Business. Professionally, he holds the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation.



Michael Power can be reached at mpower@frenkel.com or 201-356-1113 (office).



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.



With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.



