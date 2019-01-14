Michael Roberts Associates, Inc., Joins Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network®, the nation’s largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer, announces the addition of Michael Roberts Associates, Inc., to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly affiliated with Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., financial advisors Neil Hoyt, CFP®, Rachel Roney, Jeffrey Klein, CFP®, Sonnet Loftus, CFP®, Paul Ahrens, and their team bring with them total account assets of more than $500 million.

Michael Roberts Associates is an independent financial planning firm based in Syracuse, New York. Founded in 1990, the firm works with more than 1,500 clients across the country. Michael Roberts Associates specializes in personal financial planning, retirement planning, and asset management. For more information about the firm, visit www.michaelrobertsassociates.com.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Commonwealth and its community of advisors,” said Neil Hoyt. “In our discovery phase, Commonwealth’s reputation for excellence was reaffirmed through many conversations with others in the industry. We know its leading technology, advanced planning, equity research, and low advisor-to-staff ratio will allow us to best support our clients.”

“We wholeheartedly welcome the Michael Roberts Associates team to Commonwealth,” said Andrew Daniels, managing principal, business development. “We commit to providing this financial planning-focused team with unparalleled service to support its business objectives and will deliver leading technology and resources that it can depend on to enhance its client-forward approach.”

