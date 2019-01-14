Michael Roberts Associates, Inc., Joins Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network®, the nation’s largest
privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer,
announces the addition of Michael Roberts Associates, Inc., to its
network of independent financial advisors. Formerly affiliated with
Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., financial advisors Neil Hoyt, CFP®,
Rachel Roney, Jeffrey Klein, CFP®, Sonnet Loftus, CFP®,
Paul Ahrens, and their team bring with them total account assets of more
than $500 million.
Michael Roberts Associates is an independent financial planning firm
based in Syracuse, New York. Founded in 1990, the firm works with more
than 1,500 clients across the country. Michael Roberts Associates
specializes in personal financial planning, retirement planning, and
asset management. For more information about the firm, visit www.michaelrobertsassociates.com.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Commonwealth and its community of
advisors,” said Neil Hoyt. “In our discovery phase, Commonwealth’s
reputation for excellence was reaffirmed through many conversations with
others in the industry. We know its leading technology, advanced
planning, equity research, and low advisor-to-staff ratio will allow us
to best support our clients.”
“We wholeheartedly welcome the Michael Roberts Associates team to
Commonwealth,” said Andrew Daniels, managing principal, business
development. “We commit to providing this financial planning-focused
team with unparalleled service to support its business objectives and
will deliver leading technology and resources that it can depend on to
enhance its client-forward approach.”
About Commonwealth Financial Network
Founded in 1979,
Commonwealth Financial Network, member FINRA/SIPC, is the nation’s
largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent
broker/dealer, with headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San
Diego, California. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “Highest in Independent
Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Five Times in a
Row.” The firm supports approximately 1,800 independent financial
advisors nationwide. For more information, please visit www.commonwealth.com.
Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor
segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018 Financial
Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial
advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005488/en/