Michael Stefanski, Former Verizon Treasurer, Joins Bancroft Capital Advisory Board

Bancroft Capital, LLC, a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), operating an Institutional Broker-Dealer and Investment Advisor, today announced that Michael Stefanski has joined the Firm’s Advisory Board.

During his 27-year career at Verizon Communications, Stefanski held key executive roles designing, supporting and implementing global strategic and operational initiatives as well as developing relationships with global financial institutions. In his roles which included Corporate Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, he advised the Executive Leadership team on shareholder value creation, capital allocation, strategic growth, accounting, risk management and compliance. His leadership and operational experience have provided a balanced perspective in advising, educating and developing businesses and individuals.

“Mike Stefanski is an exceptional individual of the highest personal and professional standards,” stated Bancroft’s founder and CEO, Cauldon D. Quinn. “Bancroft has been blessed with tremendous success over the past two years. Nothing we have achieved, much less the future we see for our firm and the lives we can touch along the way, can occur without exceptional individuals. We’re humbled by Mike’s willingness to join Bancroft’s Advisory Board and eager to draw upon his vast wisdom.”

Stefanski serves on the Business Advisory Council and as an Adjunct Professor at DeSales University. He recently became a member of the Villanova School of Business Graduate Advisory Council and also serves on the National Board for Young Catholic Professionals.

“I am excited about the opportunity to advise and work with Bancroft Capital to provide value to its clients and support its mission to train service-disabled veterans and first responders,” shared Stefanski. “It is a tremendous privilege and honor to serve with this great team and individuals who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

About Bancroft Capital

Bancroft Capital provides institutional clients with financial services including: Public Finance, Cash Management, Equity Trading, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, 401(k) Consulting, and Asset Management. Bancroft received designations as a certified SDVOSB from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, New York State, Disability:IN, NaVOBA, NVDBC, and VIB Network. The firm’s Veteran Training Program places military veterans alongside financial industry veterans to deliver value-added content to its clients. Bancroft developed cooperative partnerships with Villanova University and DeSales University to provide educational support and training to enhance each candidate’s comprehensive introduction to the industry. www.bancroft4vets.com.

