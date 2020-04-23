Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Michael Stein Announces Disposition of Shares of Majesta Minerals Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) - Michael Stein, a director and Chief Executive Officer of Majesta Minerals Inc. ("Majesta" or the "Company") announced that effective as of today (the "Closing Date"), WFE Investments Corp. ("WFE"), a company controlled by him, has sold 2,773,824 common shares (the "Sold Shares") in the capital of the Majesta in a number of private transactions. The Sold Shares represent approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and were sold at a price of approximately $0.0742 per Sold Share for total consideration of $205,868 (the "Transactions"). As part of the Transactions, WFE was granted an option to repurchase the Sold Shares, in its sole discretion, for the same consideration, should certain events not occur prior to November 30, 2020, pursuant to the terms of an option agreement (the "Option Agreement").

Prior to the Transactions, Mr. Stein, through WFE, held 5,873,503 common shares, 250,000 stock options and a convertible debenture in the principal amount of $85,000 of the Company, representing approximately 42.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on an undiluted basis.

Following the disposition of the Sold Shares, Mr. Stein has direct and indirect ownership through WFE of 3,099,679 common shares, 250,000 stock options, a convertible debenture in the principal amount of $85,000 and the Option Agreement, representing approximately 22.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and 49.3% on a partially diluted basis if Mr. Stein and WFE converted all of the convertible securities held by them, including the exercise of the Option Agreement.

For further information please contact:

Michael Stein
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 416-410-7722

Not for Distribution in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54829


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:13pMANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Restructuring Pursuant To U.S. Tax Regulations
PU
07:13pU S SILICA : Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call
PR
07:13pVOLARIS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS : 3.9% Operating Margin, up 3.5 percentage points and 2.1% TRASM Increase year over year
PR
07:12pPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Consumer Finance Launches, Expanding Footprint in Financial Services Sector
PR
07:12pIBM Business Partner Evanston Technology Partners & Cylera Announce New Solution to Help Hospitals Manage & Protect Ventilators & Other Critical Medical Devices in the Age of COVID-19
BU
07:10pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06pWatford Announces Expected Impact of COVID-19 on 2020 First Quarter Results
GL
07:05pMIL.K : Blockchain Rewards Platform MiL.k Integrates With Leading South Korean Travel Agency Yanolja
EQ
07:04pFOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL : Releases 2019 Q4 and Annual Results; Subsidiaries Report Record 2019 Adjusted EBITDA
AQ
07:01pFURA GEMS : Secures Ministry Approval for Acquisition of Ruby Licence in Mozambique
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel not updating full-year outlook due to 'economic uncertainty'
2EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
3KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering
4HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES CROWN CASTLE (CCI) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES T..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group