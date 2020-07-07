Michael Walther is appointed CFO of the Aduno Group

Zurich, 7 July 2020 - The Board of Directors of the Aduno Group has appointed Michael Walther as the new CFO. Michael Walther (41) has been Division CFO of the Windows Division of Arbonia Windows AG since 2014. Prior to that, he worked for EgoKiefer, Stadler Rail and EY. Michael Walther is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science from St Gallen University of Applied Sciences. He will assume his new role on 1 January 2021. Michael Walther will succeed Markus Bertini, who has been the interim Chief Financial Officer since February 2020. Following the handover at the start of 2021, Markus Bertini will continue to support the Aduno Group until April 2021