Michelle Obama to Headline Elevate Tech Fest

TORONTO, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate is delighted to announce that former First Lady Michelle Obama will be speaking at their 2019 Festival on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019.



“We are honoured that Mrs. Obama has chosen Elevate as her first Canadian engagement following her incredibly successful book tour” said Razor Suleman, Cofounder and CEO of Elevate. “She has championed women and young people, inspiring millions across Canada and around the world. We are looking forward to hosting Mrs. Obama along with the Elevate community.”

Mrs. Obama’s appearance will be moderated by Claudette McGowan at the Sony Centre (soon to be named Meridian Hall). For more information, please visit: elevate.ca/MichelleObama

Mrs Obama’s Biography:

Michelle Robinson Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

As a transformative First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched and led four key initiatives: Let’s Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.

Before becoming First Lady, Michelle Obama attended Princeton University and Harvard Law School. She started her career as an attorney at the Chicago law firm, Sidley & Austin, where she met her future husband, Barack Obama. She later worked in the Chicago mayor’s office, the University of Chicago, and the University of Chicago Medical Center. Mrs. Obama also founded the Chicago chapter of Public Allies, an organization that prepares young people for careers in public service.



In 2018, Michelle Obama published her memoir, Becoming, which sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018, achieving that status in just 15 days and instantly rising to the #1 slot on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Mrs. Obama was born on January 17, 1964. She married Barack Obama in 1992. They currently live in Washington, DC and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

About Elevate:

Our mission is to unite society’s innovators. Join us and over 20,000 guests at our 3rd annual Elevate Tech Fest from September 20-26th in Toronto Ontario. Learn more: elevate.ca

