Michelle Thompson Named as Daiya Healthcare's Chief Strategy Officer

08/19/2020 | 02:37pm EDT

Daiya Healthcare, a multi-specialty post-acute and long-term care medical group, named Michelle Thompson as their Chief Strategy Officer. Michelle brings more than 25 years of experience, working in the senior living and post-acute care market, with an emphasis on driving census, revenue growth and building strategic partnerships on a national level.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005662/en/

Michelle Thompson Chief Strategy Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Michelle Thompson Chief Strategy Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Michelle will work with the Daiya Healthcare leadership team to further position the company as the national leader of post-acute and long-term care physician services. “Daiya Healthcare provides an innovative and unique approach to our nation’s most vulnerable population. I am excited to be part of the organization and build strategic partnerships with healthcare companies, improving clinical outcomes and the overall patient experience,” Michelle commented. Prior to joining Daiya Healthcare, Michelle was the Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing for Regency Pacific Management, supporting over 40 senior living communities across five states.

Daiya Healthcare is a physician owned multi-specialty provider group offering unparalleled services in post-acute and long-term care centers. Based in Bellevue, Washington, Daiya Healthcare is the nation’s leader in post-acute and long-term care medicine. They currently serve in over 60 centers throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Hawaii and California. Daiya Healthcare is based on a core value system of Integrity, Compassion, Diversity and Accountability, which is essential to providing an integrative care model to the communities and partners they serve. To learn more about Daiya Healthcare, please visit the company website at www.daiyahealthcare.com.


