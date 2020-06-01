Michigan-Based Health and Wellness Company Announces Car Giveaway

Total Life Changes to Award Convertible Mustang in June

Michigan-based health and wellness company Total Life Changes announced today its initiative to award a convertible Mustang GT to one person, chosen at random, from the comments posted to its 2:00 pm podcasts through the month of June. Each participant can earn one entry per day until the drawing, scheduled for the end of June, by leaving a comment in the comments section of the weekday podcasts. A winner is scheduled to be selected on July 1st.

Comment for a chance to WIN! No purchase necessary. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The “Live with Jack and John” podcasts are accessible through the company’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TLCHQ/

The company initially teased the contest, called the “TLC Drop Top Giveaway,” in a posting on their Facebook page. In the image posted May 31st, the familiar Ford Mustang logo is superimposed over TLC’s logo with the slogan “Vroom Vroom.” The posting assures readers that “June will be one heck of a ride.”

Total Life Changes is a network marketing company that distributes health and wellness products, including dietary supplements, weight management support, essential oils, and skin care creams. The company has recently entered the expanding CBD-enhanced product market.

Further information about the contest, including complete rules, is available at the company’s website, totallifechanges.com.

