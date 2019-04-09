Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Michigan State University : Emission reductions will continue at T.B. Simon Power Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 03:18pm EDT

Michigan State University is working hard toward a cleaner energy future. So far, its environmental impact has been equivalent to planting a half million trees each year.

With guidance from a 24-member committee of students, faculty and staff, the university is following a plan to continue its transition to a campus increasingly powered by renewable energy.

Q. How has the university reduced emissions while increasing renewable sources?
Under the university's Energy Transition Plan, launched in 2012 and updated in 2017, MSU has substantially reduced greenhouse gases while growing our renewable energy sources. In fact, the university has reduced greenhouse gases by 30 percent from the power plant and other stationary sources.

The largest emissions reduction was achieved by ending the use of coal at the T.B. Simon Power Plant in 2016 and replacing it with cleaner, reliable natural gas. This switch resulted in emissions reductions of more than 410 million pounds of carbon dioxide per year, despite the large growth of MSU's building square footage and electricity consumption during this time.

The first two renewable energy projects implemented under the plan were the anaerobic digester, completed in 2013, and the carport solar array which recently completed its first year of operation. The anaerobic digester diverts food and animal waste along with other organic material away from the landfill to produce renewable biogas and organic fertilizer. The renewable biogas is then converted into electricity.

The carport solar array is the largest of its kind in America and has collected numerous awards. It provides up to 18 percent of MSU's peak power and is projected to save more than $10 million in electricity costs during the next two decades.

Q. What's next for power generation on campus?
MSU will continue to transition over the coming years to more renewable energy sources that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and ensure reliable power on campus.

The next step is to upgrade the plant with three reciprocating internal combustion engines. The engines will increase energy efficiency and reliability while further reducing emissions and modernizing aging assets.

The new engines will allow MSU to generate power independent of steam production creating a reduction in excess steam production at the existing plant. This will save MSU fuel expenses of nearly $7 million a year and will further reduce emissions by about 100 million pounds of carbon dioxide annually. Additionally, the engines will have a faster response time than the existing plant. This will enable the university to respond faster to Michigan's unpredictable weather such as rapidly changing cloud cover over the solar arrays. They have the potential to triple MSU's renewable contribution and support the transition over the coming years to increasing amounts of renewable sources.

Q. How long has MSU operated its own power plant?
As the nation's pioneer land-grant university, MSU was one of the first to use microgrid technology. The university has produced its own electricity and operated its own microgrid since 1894. Not long after the invention of electricity, an electric distribution system was added to campus power generation equipment in the first university central boiler house. Microgrids are now celebrated for reliability and cost savings.

The T.B. Simon Plant opened in 1965, becoming just the fifth power plant at MSU. The co-generation power plant provides electricity for campus and steam to heat and cool most campus buildings.

Disclaimer

Michigan State University published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 19:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pTelco lobby urges EU lawmakers to spurn push for wifi car standard
RE
03:53pCITY OF SASKATOON : cleaning up & repairing potholes on high-traffic roads
PU
03:50pCanada looks at fresh tariffs on U.S. goods, silent on details revealed by envoy
RE
03:38pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : World Must Step Up Action, Investment to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Arab Forum
PU
03:33pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : National Transportation Statistics 4/9/19 Update, Transit Safety and other tables
PU
03:33pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting with Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven
PU
03:27pCURRENCIES : Dollar Extends Slide And Is Now Looking Vulnerable, Says Analyst
DJ
03:27pYen rises on U.S.-Europe trade tension, lower IMF forecasts
RE
03:25pOil drops on global growth worry, possible output rise
RE
03:24pShare rally cools as Trump turns trade heat on Europe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Lenders seize UK retailer Debenhams, wiping out Ashley
3China wants to ban bitcoin mining
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : More than 100 dismissed in Airbus compliance crackdown - sources
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – April 9, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About