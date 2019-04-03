FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Michigan Sugar Home Runs

promotion returns for another season

Through partnership with Great Lakes Loons, sugar donations to benefit Hidden Harvest

BAY CITY - Another season of Great Lakes Loons baseball has arrived and with it another year of Michigan Sugar Home Runs.

Each time the Loons go deep this season, Michigan Sugar Company will donate 25 pounds of sugar to Hidden Harvest, a nonprofit food rescue and hunger relief organization based in Saginaw. Hidden Harvest will make sure the sugar ends up at local food pantries and soup kitchens to help those less fortunate.

Michigan Sugar Company is a long-time partner of Hidden Harvest, having contributed more than 65,000 pounds of sugar to the organization over the past two decades. Last year's Michigan Sugar Home Runs promotion - through which the company donated 10 pounds for each home run hit by the Loons - added another 1,000 pounds of sugar to the total.

"Hidden Harvest is so thankful for the contributions that Michigan Sugar has sent our way through the years," said Samantha McKenzie, President and CEO of Hidden Harvest. "With the return of Michigan Sugar Home Runs, I was so excited to hear that the company is upping its game by donating even more sugar per home run this year. With their generosity and a strong team - Go Loons! - this year's Michigan Sugar Home Runs promotion promises to be sweeter than the last."

McKenzie noted Hidden Harvest serves the entire Great Lakes Bay Region.

"Hidden Harvest works with more than 175 community feeding programs that in turn will benefit from the Michigan Sugar Home Runs promotion. Thank you again and again."

This year's Michigan Sugar Home Runs promotion comes on the heels of the successful "Sweet Shots of the Game" promotion with the Saginaw Spirit, through which Michigan Sugar Company donated 25 pounds of sugar to Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan for every home goal tallied this season by the Spirit. The result was a donation of more than 4,000 pounds of sugar that is being put to good use at City Rescue Mission in Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City, the two homeless shelters operated by Rescue Ministries.