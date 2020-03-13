Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Michigan Sysco/Sygma Workers Win First Contract, End Strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

MONROE, Mich., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters who work at Sysco's Sygma distribution facility in Monroe, Mich. ended their unfair labor practice strike on Thursday, March 12 and ratified—by a 75-5 margin—a first contract that significantly reduces the cost of their health insurance, among other improvements.

The four-year contract also includes 12.25 percent in wage increases over its term, provides for grievance and arbitration protections and a $1,500 signing bonus. Workers had been paying up to $275 per week for health insurance, and the contract will significantly reduce that amount and make insurance affordable for workers.

"I've been a Business Agent for more than 20 years and this is one of my proudest moments," said Todd Lince, President of Teamsters Local 337. "These workers organized in January 2019, so they are relatively new to the union, yet they stood strong throughout the strike despite the company taking away their health insurance. I want to thank other unions who helped us during the strike, including the UAW, firefighters union and AFL-CIO."

The 120 drivers struck on March 6 to protest the company's violation of U.S. labor laws that protect workers' rights. Sysco management forced workers to remove their union stickers, and also called for union stewards to be drug-tested, prompting charges of retaliation.

"Local 337 members showed the company what Teamster power is all about by remaining strong and united," said Steve Vairma, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "This should be a wake-up call for Sysco that when it stops worker mistreatment, it benefits employees, the company and the customers. I hope Sysco takes this lesson to heart." 

Sysco [NYSE: SYY] is the largest broadline foodservice corporation in the United States.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Galen Munroe, (202) 624-6904

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-syscosygma-workers-win-first-contract-end-strike-301023161.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:23p22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:23pINVESTOR FILING DEADLINES : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Opera Limited, Beyond Meat Inc., and Westpac Corporation of Filing Deadlines
GL
03:22pIllinois Collegiate Teletherapy Company Offers Free Services to Closing College & K-12 Schools
BU
03:20pDelta, American, United in White House talks to receive government support
RE
03:20pGo Metals Clarification to Corporate Update
NE
03:19pCAMBRIAN MINERALS : STANDARD METALS PROCESSING, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:19pFIRST BANCORP /NC/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:18pAM BEST : Comments on Credit Ratings of Southern Pioneer Property and Casualty Insurance Company Following Acquisition by Biglari Holdings Inc.
BU
03:18pNETFLIX : Virus Thrusts Hollywood Into a Real-Life Medical Drama
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group