Michigan Sysco/Sygma Workers Win First Contract, End Strike

MONROE, Mich., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters who work at Sysco's Sygma distribution facility in Monroe, Mich. ended their unfair labor practice strike on Thursday, March 12 and ratified—by a 75-5 margin—a first contract that significantly reduces the cost of their health insurance, among other improvements.

The four-year contract also includes 12.25 percent in wage increases over its term, provides for grievance and arbitration protections and a $1,500 signing bonus. Workers had been paying up to $275 per week for health insurance, and the contract will significantly reduce that amount and make insurance affordable for workers.

"I've been a Business Agent for more than 20 years and this is one of my proudest moments," said Todd Lince, President of Teamsters Local 337. "These workers organized in January 2019, so they are relatively new to the union, yet they stood strong throughout the strike despite the company taking away their health insurance. I want to thank other unions who helped us during the strike, including the UAW, firefighters union and AFL-CIO."

The 120 drivers struck on March 6 to protest the company's violation of U.S. labor laws that protect workers' rights. Sysco management forced workers to remove their union stickers, and also called for union stewards to be drug-tested, prompting charges of retaliation.

"Local 337 members showed the company what Teamster power is all about by remaining strong and united," said Steve Vairma, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "This should be a wake-up call for Sysco that when it stops worker mistreatment, it benefits employees, the company and the customers. I hope Sysco takes this lesson to heart."

Sysco [NYSE: SYY] is the largest broadline foodservice corporation in the United States.

