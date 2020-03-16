Log in
Micky Minhas, Global IP Leader, Joins Marconi

03/16/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Marconi announced that Micky Minhas has joined the company as senior vice president. Together with other IP leaders formerly with Ericsson, Google, Motorola, Nokia, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments, Micky will be part of the Marconi management team and play a vital role in driving efficiency in fragmented markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005125/en/

Micky Minhas, global IP leader, joins Marconi as Senior Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)

Micky Minhas, global IP leader, joins Marconi as Senior Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)

Kasim Alfalahi, chief executive officer of Marconi, said: “We are delighted to welcome Micky to Marconi as we continue to transform how patent licensing is done and bring more efficiency to the way companies share technologies. Micky is a highly respected IP leader with substantial industry experience and will be a valuable addition to our team.”

Micky was most recently chief patent counsel at Microsoft, where he was responsible for managing and developing the company’s patent portfolio, working on acquisitions and patent sales, and working on strategy for the IP function, as well as several high-profile patent licensing transactions.

Micky Minhas, senior vice president at Marconi, said: “I am excited to join the talented team at Marconi at a pivotal time for our industry. Marconi is pioneering new approaches to patent licensing, bringing together patent owners and licensees to find new solutions that benefit everyone, helping to accelerate innovation.”

Micky holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University, an MS in Electrical Engineering from George Washington University and a JD from the University of New Hampshire. In addition to his Marconi role, Micky will continue to work with the University of New Hampshire as the Franklin Pierce Distinguished Professor of Intellectual Property Practice.

About Marconi

With a vision of transforming the fundamentals of patent licensing, Marconi provides a better way to share patented technology.

We create and support premier platforms and programs to simplify patent licensing across new and existing technologies and product areas, creating value and helping bring products to market faster and more efficiently. This ensures continued investments in innovation and provides an efficient exchange to bring those innovations to market, reducing risks and costs.

Our established marketplaces – Avanci, Velos Media, Teletry and Innovius – span innovations from world leaders in technology development, with the goal of driving efficiency and predictability. Marconi supports each of our platforms and programs with legal, finance, human resources, marketing and communications.

www.marconi.com


© Business Wire 2020
