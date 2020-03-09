Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Announces Major Jersey Sponsorship Deal with Miami FC, to Enrich Community and Promote Safe Mobility Across Miami

Helbiz is Miami FC’s Official Partner through 2022

Partnership offers benefits and exclusive promotions to the fans and the broader Miami community

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced a strategic partnership with Miami FC, a member of the United Soccer League (USL) and South Florida’s most successful professional soccer team with nine trophies in four years. As part of this deal, Helbiz and Miami FC will focus on enriching the lives of Miami’s residents and encouraging a more sustainable, affordable and safer way to travel around Miami.

“We are proud to have the support of Helbiz at such a significant time in Miami FC’s history as we enter the USL Championship,” said Riccardo Silva, founder of Miami FC and Silva International. “This is an important, long-term jersey sponsorship deal, which represents a major investment in and commitment to both Miami FC and, more importantly, the city of Miami. It’s a natural fit because both Miami FC and Helbiz are committed to using the power of soccer to bring people together and to make Miami stronger and safer.”

“As the newest member of the vibrant Miami community, Helbiz is excited to partner with the hometown team, Miami FC, to offer fans and locals more ways to enjoy the games and their city. Both of our organizations are committed to Miami and making Miami’s community stronger,” said Salvatore Palella, founder and CEO of Helbiz. “We’re dedicated to connecting two growing movements in the USA that are gaining momentum for millennials and Gen Z generations: sustainable micro-mobility and a passion for soccer. Just as soccer changes lives in local communities around the world, Helbiz is on a mission to change the world by offering safer and more sustainable ways to get around.”

"We are extremely excited to announce Helbiz as our first-ever jersey sponsor,” said Paul Dalglish, Miami FC President & General Manager. “One of our main goals at the club is to join forces with businesses that want to help grow the Miami community, and Helbiz is a perfect example of that. Through joint initiatives with Helbiz, Miami FC will focus on finding ways to give back to the local community to further improve our commitment to the Miami-Dade area."

As the Presenting Partner, the Official Partner of Miami FC and the first-ever jersey sponsor, Helbiz and the team will offer fans and locals unique opportunities to ride the scooters and engage with the players throughout the season. Community engagement programs and events will be held across South Miami, providing exclusive promotions and benefits to Miami FC ticket holders, including free rides around the city. Additionally, both Miami FC and Helbiz will contribute monetary donations to local community organizations bringing awareness to important issues affecting the area.

Helbiz’s fleet of customized scooters offer users a safer and more reliable ride, with an 18-month lifespan per scooter. The company employs a full-time team on-the-ground to ensure its fleet of scooters are charged, repaired and well-maintained. Its app is equipped with rider safety information, such as instructions for use, how to conduct a safety check and helmet rules. All Helbiz’s scooters are fully insured for the protection of its riders.

Helbiz currently operates in District 2 of Miami, which includes Morningside, Edgewater, Downtown Miami, Brickell and Coconut Grove. As part of this partnership, unlock fees will be waived for all users around Miami on March 13, Miami FC’s first home game.

“Helbiz will continue to collaborate with key Miami stakeholders to develop innovative transportation solutions that ensure safety and security for all riders,” continued Palella. “We look forward to working closely with Miami FC to pave the way for a safer, greener and more sustainable Miami.”

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters and e-bicycles in over 20 cities around the world including Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Miami. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

ABOUT MIAMI FC

The Miami Football Club is Miami’s longest-tenured professional soccer club, owned by Silva International Investments owner Riccardo Silva.

In 2020, the club will start playing in the United Soccer League's The Championship.

The Miami FC played in the North American Soccer League (NASL) during its first two years and achieved a historic season in 2017, winning the Spring Season and Fall Season Championships, along with breaking several modern day NASL team and individual records. The Miami FC also advanced to the Quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup, the oldest and most prestigious soccer tournament in the country, which determines the top club in the United States.

In 2018, the club began play in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) and dominated its competition on its way to three trophies, including the NPSL National Championship. Similar success followed in 2019, defending the NPSL National Championship before joining the inaugural NISA Showcase where they were crowned East Coast Champions in November 2019.

For more information on The Miami Football Club, call 844-MIAMIFC and follow us on social @TheMiamiFC.

