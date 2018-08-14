Micro Servers: Global Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Micro Server Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The microserver market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.89% over the
forecast period 2018-2023.
Increasing demand to improve the operational efficiency of server
infrastructure is expected to drive the microserver market. Rise in
demand for cloud facilities for various applications and increasing
number of medium and small-scale enterprises, globally, are the factors
fuelling the market growth of microservers.
Microservers are used for serving dynamic web elements, serving hosted
desktops, web 2.0 activities, and digital signal processing tasks. The
limited computing power makes it unsuitable for heavy server
applications.
However, the benefits of low cost and high operational efficiency
surpass its drawbacks. Low awareness among the industry players about
its benefits and applications is one of the factors hampering the growth
of microserver market.
Key Highlights
-
Adoption of Cloud-based Storage by Enterprises to Drive the Market
Over the Forecast Period
-
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
Notable Developments in the Market
-
November 2017 - HP launched its Arm-based server for high performance
computing, Apollo 70. The product has server nodes for entry-level
x86-based HPC systems, and storage systems for big data analytics. The
Apollo 70 builds upon the work done by Project Moonshot was introduced
to be a new class of devices called 'microservers'.
-
May 2017 - NEC Enterprise Solutions announced partnership with Dutch
ILA Microserver as its first business partner in Europe with a focus
on the Smart DX microserver series. The partnership is aimed at
providing end-customers and technology partners with solutions for ILA
Microservers is expected to provide based on the NEC platform. These
solutions are expected to be optimized for real-time parallel
processing - Big Data and Internet of Things (IoT), as well as cloud
workloads.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Technology Overview
6. Market Segmentation & Forecast
7. Vendor Market Share
8. Company Profiles
-
Dell Inc.
-
Fujitsu Ltd.
-
Arm Holdings Ltd.
-
Huawei Technologies
-
Intel Corporation
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
Marvell Technology
-
MiTAC International Corp.
-
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
-
NEC Corporation
9. Investment Analysis
10. Future of the Global Microserver Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4pm7dv/micro_servers?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005554/en/