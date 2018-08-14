Log in
Micro Servers: Global Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 06:14pm CEST

The "Global Micro Server Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microserver market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.89% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Increasing demand to improve the operational efficiency of server infrastructure is expected to drive the microserver market. Rise in demand for cloud facilities for various applications and increasing number of medium and small-scale enterprises, globally, are the factors fuelling the market growth of microservers.

Microservers are used for serving dynamic web elements, serving hosted desktops, web 2.0 activities, and digital signal processing tasks. The limited computing power makes it unsuitable for heavy server applications.

However, the benefits of low cost and high operational efficiency surpass its drawbacks. Low awareness among the industry players about its benefits and applications is one of the factors hampering the growth of microserver market.

Key Highlights

  • Adoption of Cloud-based Storage by Enterprises to Drive the Market Over the Forecast Period
  • North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

Notable Developments in the Market

  • November 2017 - HP launched its Arm-based server for high performance computing, Apollo 70. The product has server nodes for entry-level x86-based HPC systems, and storage systems for big data analytics. The Apollo 70 builds upon the work done by Project Moonshot was introduced to be a new class of devices called 'microservers'.
  • May 2017 - NEC Enterprise Solutions announced partnership with Dutch ILA Microserver as its first business partner in Europe with a focus on the Smart DX microserver series. The partnership is aimed at providing end-customers and technology partners with solutions for ILA Microservers is expected to provide based on the NEC platform. These solutions are expected to be optimized for real-time parallel processing - Big Data and Internet of Things (IoT), as well as cloud workloads.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Technology Overview

6. Market Segmentation & Forecast

7. Vendor Market Share

8. Company Profiles

  • Dell Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Arm Holdings Ltd.
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Intel Corporation
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Marvell Technology
  • MiTAC International Corp.
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
  • NEC Corporation

9. Investment Analysis

10. Future of the Global Microserver Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4pm7dv/micro_servers?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
