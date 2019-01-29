MicroPact : Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation recognizes that MicroPact has extensive experience working with and providing solutions to government customers to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates MicroPact as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possess extensive domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories-Government Transportation, Facilities, Infrastructure Management, Justice and Public Safety, Public Healthcare, Financial and Fiscal Affairs, Citizen Services, National Security and Defense, Security and Compliance, and Open Data, and has developed innovative technology and solutions that can be hosted on AWS.

“MicroPact is proud to be an APN partner and to achieve AWS Government Competency status,” said Kris Collo, Founder, President and CEO of MicroPact. “The agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides, coupled with our entellitrak® low-code application development, and our marketplace of entellitrak-based applications, further enhance our ability to put control and transformational power in the hands of our public sector customers.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

MicroPact provides federal and state government agencies with case management solutions powered by the entellitrak platform, as well as access to the full entellitrak development ecosystem. Components to be hosted on AWS include:

The entellitrak low-code application development platform for case management

The entellitrak marketplace of application templates, components, and reusable code that developers use in the build of new applications or add to existing entellitrak solutions

Ready to run entellitrak-based Software as a Service (SaaS) applications (ETK Veterans’ Benefits, ETK EEO, ETK Reasonable Accommodation)

Because entellitrak is architected for the workflow, infrastructure, and support needs of the public sector, it allows government agencies to deliver transformative solutions quickly and economically.

About MicroPact

For nearly four decades, MicroPact has focused on engineering commercial off the shelf (COTS) solutions for the public sector. Today MicroPact solutions serve 98% of U.S. states, 97% of federal agencies with 500 or more employees, and enjoy a 97% annual renewal rate. MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government.

