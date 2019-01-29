MicroPact : Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government,
announced today that it has achieved Amazon
Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation
recognizes that MicroPact has extensive experience working with and
providing solutions to government customers to deliver mission-critical
workloads and applications on AWS.
Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates MicroPact as an
AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possess extensive domain expertise
in one or more of the following core categories-Government
Transportation, Facilities, Infrastructure Management, Justice and
Public Safety, Public Healthcare, Financial and Fiscal Affairs, Citizen
Services, National Security and Defense, Security and Compliance, and
Open Data, and has developed innovative technology and solutions that
can be hosted on AWS.
“MicroPact is proud to be an APN partner and to achieve AWS Government
Competency status,” said Kris Collo, Founder, President and CEO of
MicroPact. “The agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation
that AWS provides, coupled with our entellitrak® low-code
application development, and our marketplace of entellitrak-based
applications, further enhance our ability to put control and
transformational power in the hands of our public sector customers.”
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from
startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and
deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS
Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and
Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
MicroPact provides federal and state government agencies with case
management solutions powered by the entellitrak platform, as well as
access to the full entellitrak development ecosystem. Components to be
hosted on AWS include:
-
The entellitrak low-code application development platform for case
management
-
The entellitrak marketplace of application templates, components, and
reusable code that developers use in the build of new applications or
add to existing entellitrak solutions
-
Ready to run entellitrak-based Software as a Service (SaaS)
applications (ETK Veterans’ Benefits, ETK EEO, ETK Reasonable
Accommodation)
Because entellitrak is architected for the workflow, infrastructure, and
support needs of the public sector, it allows government agencies to
deliver transformative solutions quickly and economically.
About MicroPact
For nearly four decades, MicroPact has focused on engineering commercial
off the shelf (COTS) solutions for the public sector. Today MicroPact
solutions serve 98% of U.S. states, 97% of federal agencies with 500 or
more employees, and enjoy a 97% annual renewal rate. MicroPact, the
passion and technology that’s transforming government.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005582/en/