Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MicroPact : Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 09:41am EST

MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation recognizes that MicroPact has extensive experience working with and providing solutions to government customers to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates MicroPact as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possess extensive domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories-Government Transportation, Facilities, Infrastructure Management, Justice and Public Safety, Public Healthcare, Financial and Fiscal Affairs, Citizen Services, National Security and Defense, Security and Compliance, and Open Data, and has developed innovative technology and solutions that can be hosted on AWS.

“MicroPact is proud to be an APN partner and to achieve AWS Government Competency status,” said Kris Collo, Founder, President and CEO of MicroPact. “The agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides, coupled with our entellitrak® low-code application development, and our marketplace of entellitrak-based applications, further enhance our ability to put control and transformational power in the hands of our public sector customers.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

MicroPact provides federal and state government agencies with case management solutions powered by the entellitrak platform, as well as access to the full entellitrak development ecosystem. Components to be hosted on AWS include:

  • The entellitrak low-code application development platform for case management
  • The entellitrak marketplace of application templates, components, and reusable code that developers use in the build of new applications or add to existing entellitrak solutions
  • Ready to run entellitrak-based Software as a Service (SaaS) applications (ETK Veterans’ Benefits, ETK EEO, ETK Reasonable Accommodation)

Because entellitrak is architected for the workflow, infrastructure, and support needs of the public sector, it allows government agencies to deliver transformative solutions quickly and economically.

About MicroPact

For nearly four decades, MicroPact has focused on engineering commercial off the shelf (COTS) solutions for the public sector. Today MicroPact solutions serve 98% of U.S. states, 97% of federal agencies with 500 or more employees, and enjoy a 97% annual renewal rate. MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:59aNEDBANK : Etoto West Primary receives new classrooms
AQ
09:59aMATOMY MEDIA : Result of Bondholder Vote
PU
09:59aTRANSPLACE : Introduces On Time Delivery Benchmarking Report for Shippers
BU
09:59aONCLIVE : ® Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Gastrointestinal Malignancies
BU
09:58aLG ELECTRONICS : Samsung goes after LG, Dyson with new vacuum cleaner
AQ
09:58aMIRAE ASSET DAEWOO : invests $225 mil. in New York landmark
AQ
09:58aHYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Oilbank gets $1.6 bil. from Aramco
AQ
09:58aKOREA ELECTRIC POWER : KEPCO to open world-class tech university in 2022
AQ
09:58aNETMARBLE GAMES : Game firms set eyes on Turkey, Thailand
AQ
09:58aSHENZHEN HONGTAO DECORATION : Gold Tower nears completion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : 4Q Net Profit Fell Amid Market Volatility

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.