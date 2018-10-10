MicroPact : Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Achieving Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services
Partner Network helps MicroPact enhance the entellitrak® development
ecosystem
MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government,
today announced that it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status
in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). MicroPact offers
entellitrak®, a low-code application development platform for case
management, available on AWS. Achieving Advanced Technology Partner
status in the APN gives MicroPact clients and partners more tools and
options for configuring entellitrak-based applications to meet their
specific needs.
“We are very proud of achieving APN Advanced Technology Partner status,”
said Kris Collo, CEO of MicroPact. “The scope and support of the AWS
Partner Network will enable us to better achieve our mission: To
facilitate transformation by putting control and transformational power
in the hands of our customers. That means giving them the best possible
technology and the best possible hosting options. The benefits of
AWS—ease of use, scalability, reliability, and security—align with our
values, so this was a natural evolution for MicroPact. Our climb to the
level of APN Advanced Technology Partner status shows the value and
benefit of that relationship to our customers and partners.”
The APN Advanced Technology Partner designation is the highest tier for
Technology Partners in the APN for organizations that provide software
and internet solutions. MicroPact achieved APN Advanced Technology
Partner status through a rigorous qualification process. The designation
is based on AWS business history and references from MicroPact customers
who are already hosting the entellitrak platform on AWS.
The process also includes an exacting technology review, validating
entellitrak as a well-architected solution. This will give those
developers, systems integrators, and end user organizations working to
transform public sector case management the confidence to rely on
entellitrak for their case management projects. With AWS, they will have
access to the full entellitrak development ecosystem. Components to be
hosted on AWS include:
-
The entellitrak low-code application development platform for case
management
-
The entellitrak marketplace of application templates, components, and
reusable code that developers use in the build of new applications or
add to existing entellitrak solutions
-
Ready to run entellitrak-based Software as a Service (SaaS)
applications (ETK Veterans’ Benefits, ETK EEO, ETK Reasonable
Accommodation)
Because entellitrak is architected for the workflow, infrastructure, and
support needs of the public sector, it allows organizations to deliver
transformative solutions quickly and economically. One example is the
Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Division of Medicaid Services.
They use the MicroPact entellitrak platform, hosted on AWS, to support a
Medicaid Self-directed Long-Term Care (LTC) Program. The ~$500 million
Medicaid waiver program enables approximately 17,000 eligible adults to
self-direct the long-term care services they receive in their homes and
communities.
“MicroPact has demonstrated a commitment to helping us reach our goals
of increasing program integrity and cost effectiveness,” said Chris
Sell, Wisconsin Self Directed IT System, System Administrator. “Hosting
entellitrak on AWS supports our needs for a shared centralized case
management system. It provides DHS, DOJ, and OIG analysts direct access
to real-time program data to promote data-based decision making and
program integrity, with an end goal of promoting better outcomes for
program participants and cost savings for the state of Wisconsin.”
The APN Advanced Technology Partner designation, and the cooperation
between MicroPact and AWS, means that a broader range of organizations
will have access to the technology that is transforming government – the
entellitrak platform, build components, and turnkey SaaS applications.
The entellitrak platform offers a superior level of extensibility,
interoperability, and portability through its open standards, open
architecture, and platform independent approach.
As part of the ongoing relationship between MicroPact and AWS, the
entellitrak platform will soon be available for direct purchase on AWS
Marketplace. Learn more about the
entellitrak platform and the Data-First™ first approach.
About
entellitrak
entellitrak is a low-code application development platform for case
management and business process management. Whether based on-premises or
in the cloud, its Data-First™ approach allows it to be implemented
immediately and configured continuously, enabling customers to get to
work quickly while keeping costs low.
About
MicroPact
For nearly four decades, MicroPact has focused on engineering commercial
off the shelf (COTS) solutions for the public sector. Today MicroPact
solutions serve 98% of U.S. states, 97% of federal agencies with 500 or
more employees, and enjoy a 97% annual renewal rate. MicroPact, the
passion and technology that’s transforming government.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005606/en/