MicroPact : Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Achieving Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network helps MicroPact enhance the entellitrak® development ecosystem

MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government, today announced that it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). MicroPact offers entellitrak®, a low-code application development platform for case management, available on AWS. Achieving Advanced Technology Partner status in the APN gives MicroPact clients and partners more tools and options for configuring entellitrak-based applications to meet their specific needs.

“We are very proud of achieving APN Advanced Technology Partner status,” said Kris Collo, CEO of MicroPact. “The scope and support of the AWS Partner Network will enable us to better achieve our mission: To facilitate transformation by putting control and transformational power in the hands of our customers. That means giving them the best possible technology and the best possible hosting options. The benefits of AWS—ease of use, scalability, reliability, and security—align with our values, so this was a natural evolution for MicroPact. Our climb to the level of APN Advanced Technology Partner status shows the value and benefit of that relationship to our customers and partners.”

The APN Advanced Technology Partner designation is the highest tier for Technology Partners in the APN for organizations that provide software and internet solutions. MicroPact achieved APN Advanced Technology Partner status through a rigorous qualification process. The designation is based on AWS business history and references from MicroPact customers who are already hosting the entellitrak platform on AWS.

The process also includes an exacting technology review, validating entellitrak as a well-architected solution. This will give those developers, systems integrators, and end user organizations working to transform public sector case management the confidence to rely on entellitrak for their case management projects. With AWS, they will have access to the full entellitrak development ecosystem. Components to be hosted on AWS include:

The entellitrak low-code application development platform for case management

The entellitrak marketplace of application templates, components, and reusable code that developers use in the build of new applications or add to existing entellitrak solutions

Ready to run entellitrak-based Software as a Service (SaaS) applications (ETK Veterans’ Benefits, ETK EEO, ETK Reasonable Accommodation)

Because entellitrak is architected for the workflow, infrastructure, and support needs of the public sector, it allows organizations to deliver transformative solutions quickly and economically. One example is the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Division of Medicaid Services. They use the MicroPact entellitrak platform, hosted on AWS, to support a Medicaid Self-directed Long-Term Care (LTC) Program. The ~$500 million Medicaid waiver program enables approximately 17,000 eligible adults to self-direct the long-term care services they receive in their homes and communities.

“MicroPact has demonstrated a commitment to helping us reach our goals of increasing program integrity and cost effectiveness,” said Chris Sell, Wisconsin Self Directed IT System, System Administrator. “Hosting entellitrak on AWS supports our needs for a shared centralized case management system. It provides DHS, DOJ, and OIG analysts direct access to real-time program data to promote data-based decision making and program integrity, with an end goal of promoting better outcomes for program participants and cost savings for the state of Wisconsin.”

The APN Advanced Technology Partner designation, and the cooperation between MicroPact and AWS, means that a broader range of organizations will have access to the technology that is transforming government – the entellitrak platform, build components, and turnkey SaaS applications. The entellitrak platform offers a superior level of extensibility, interoperability, and portability through its open standards, open architecture, and platform independent approach.

As part of the ongoing relationship between MicroPact and AWS, the entellitrak platform will soon be available for direct purchase on AWS Marketplace. Learn more about the entellitrak platform and the Data-First™ first approach.

About entellitrak

entellitrak is a low-code application development platform for case management and business process management. Whether based on-premises or in the cloud, its Data-First™ approach allows it to be implemented immediately and configured continuously, enabling customers to get to work quickly while keeping costs low.

About MicroPact

For nearly four decades, MicroPact has focused on engineering commercial off the shelf (COTS) solutions for the public sector. Today MicroPact solutions serve 98% of U.S. states, 97% of federal agencies with 500 or more employees, and enjoy a 97% annual renewal rate. MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government.

