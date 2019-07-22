Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MicroSeismic Announces FracRx®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 10:01am EDT

HOUSTON and DENVER, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Unconventional Resources Technology Conference in Denver, MicroSeismic, Inc. (MSI), announced FracRx, a data analytics company focused solely on helping E&P companies, operating in unconventional basins, increase net present value (NPV) and return on investment (ROI).

FracRx is the formalization of MicroSeismic’s data analytics and synthesis platform, integrating multi-physics data to derive a prescriptive solution for improved Well Economics, Maximized Drainage Volume, Completion Optimization and Risk Mitigation. This solution has proven to help our customers increase their NPV and ROI.

“The last few years at MSI have been spent working to understand our customer’s challenges and to help them achieve their biggest goal, generating cash flow. We are able to help them achieve that by driving costs down and increasing volume drainage – via well spacing, well configuration, effectiveness of the frac, treatment order and treatment design,” said Peter Duncan, President and CEO, MicroSeismic. “FracRx accomplishes these goals, and more – and it only makes sense at this point for it to be promoted as a separate entity.”

MSI, the leading provider of microseismic monitoring, will continue to operate as a geophysical company that acquires and images microseismic data.

FracRx is a data analytics company that prescribes how to get the most ROI from your developing resource. We integrate multiple data types into our proprietary synthesis platform to derive a prescription for a more effective well completion and development of your resource.

About MicroSeismic, Inc.
Founded in 2003, MicroSeismic is the leading provider of microseismic data acquisition and event description utilizing surfacenear-surface, and downhole arrays. The Company operates in 18 countries and holds over 35 patents. For more information about MicroSeismic, please visit www.microseismic.com.

About FracRx
FracRx is a data analytics company focused on Well Economics, Maximizing Drainage Volume, Completion Optimization and Risk Mitigation. Inputting multiple data types into our proprietary synthesis platform, we provide a description of the treated reservoir; a prediction of production, drainage volume and ROI; and ultimately a prescriptive solution for increasing NPV and ROI. FracRx is a MicroSeismic company. For more information about FracRx, please visit www.fracrx.com.

Media Contact:
Beverly Jernigan
713-494-1733
Beverly@beverlypr.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pBOEING : Fitch cuts outlook for Boeing on 737 MAX issues
RE
03:17pPARK AEROSPACE CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:16pAPURE : Take the Insight Developing pH Balancing Underwear
BU
03:15pOil outlook sours as sanctions, global tensions fail to bring out bulls
RE
03:15pDUNKIN BRANDS : ' brands announces appointment of stephanie lilak as chief human resources officer
PU
03:15pACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 -
PU
03:15pACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
03:15pAVON PRODUCTS : Russia launches school of bloggers to support army of Representatives in becoming beauty influencers
PU
03:15pACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining
PU
03:15pOil outlook sours as sanctions, global tensions fail to bring out bulls
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
3Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has signed an agreement with GBH to sell its subsidiary..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group