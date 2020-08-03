Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Microbiologics : expands virology capabilities for SARS-CoV-2 with new BSL-3 laboratory at its San Diego facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microbiologics announced today that it has recently completed renovations of the virology services laboratory in its San Diego location. With completion of the renovation, Microbiologics has expanded its custom virology solutions to include Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) antiviral services. With these new capabilities, Microbiologics has launched a menu of cell-based services for SARS-CoV-2 to assist assay developers, evaluate therapeutic solutions and vaccines, and provide inactivated intact virus to researchers and diagnostic companies.

Microbiologics has also expanded its viral capabilities to include reverse genetics systems to create recombinant viruses, increased in-vitro assay capabilities, including cytopathic effect screening, hemagglutination-inhibition testing (HAI), neutralization assays, and yield-reduction assays. The newly renovated space also allows for increased capacity for viral propagation of high-titer stock materials. Microbiologics has also recently completed its process for ISO 13485 accreditation at the San Diego Facility.

Additional information about the complete virology services offered at Microbiologics is available by email at VirologyServices@microbiologics.com.

Visit microbiologics.com/virology to learn more.

About Microbiologics

Microbiologics, the leading global provider of infectious disease biomaterials. Microbiologics has provided clinical, food, water, pharmaceutical and cosmetic laboratories with reliable, ready-to-use microbial reference materials for nearly 50 years. The company has a distribution network that reaches more than 140 countries worldwide.

Microbiologics acquired San Diego based Virapur in 2017 expanding its research and development support services to therapeutics, vaccines and gene therapy, as well as broaden its viral molecular controls portfolio.

Karin Pauly
Microbiologics
1.800.599.2847
marketing@microbiologics.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microbiologics-expands-virology-capabilities-for-sars-cov-2-with-new-bsl-3-laboratory-at-its-san-diego-facility-301104901.html

SOURCE Microbiologics


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:19pHalper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
03:19pDoppler launches the largest, national, insured, variable staff network for Auto Dealers
PR
03:19pWILLIAM HILL : Officially Opens First-Ever Sports Book Within a U.S. Sports Complex at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
PR
03:17pDRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : The 2020 Digital Open Enrollment Season
PU
03:16pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Superfood Powders Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 4% through 2020-2024 | Adoption of Online Distribution Channels to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:16p3M : and Cinotop Electronics Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M :'s Metal Mesh Technology
BU
03:12pRespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Extension to Long-Term Employment Contract with Tim Jones as President and Chief Executive Officer
AQ
03:12pRespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Extension to Long-Term Employment Contract with Tim Jones as President and Chief Executive Officer
GL
03:12pAssocia Chicagoland and Associa Arizona Offer Virtual Event Series to Clients
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group