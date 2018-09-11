Log in
Microdrones Continues Global Growth with Australian Expansion

09/11/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

Townsville, Queensland, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, Microdrones expanded its global footprint, with dedicated resources to support Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. The team currently consists of a sales and customer service presence and the groundwork for rapid expansion.

0_medium_microdrones-logo.jpg


This comes as part of an overall global growth initiative after Microdrones added a new facility in Siegen, Germany and opened a new office in Toulouse, France, last month. Microdrones President Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil explains, “We are focusing on our commitment to develop the commercial drone business here. This region has long been a pioneer in the commercial drone industry in terms of regulatory foresight, as well as technology adoption.”

Professionals down under have been deploying Microdrones solutions for geomatics, construction, mining and inspection for more than a decade. Heriard-Dubreuil adds, “Our fully integrated systems have been a welcome fit in these markets, so we’re expanding our people and footprint here to become the market leader.”

As Sales Manager for Microdrones in this region, Darren Wilkinson is very enthusiastic about the future. “When we say that Microdrones systems are fully-integrated, that’s not a buzzword,” explains Wilkinson, adding “…the UAV, the sensors, software, hardware, workflow, training and support are all part of the package. Projects are planned and flown quickly. Data is collected and efficiently processed for visualization in popular geomatics software.”

Microdrones Global Sales Director Mike Hogan adds, “Australian Customers rely on this technology daily. We’re committing people, infrastructure and time to support marketing, training, and technical support.” Recently adding Customer Support Engineer David Hobby as a dedicated resource for the region will help provide users with quick knowledge and field support. Hogan added, “This is only the beginning of an aggressive plan to earn the business of this growing market of more than 1300 professional users.”

About Microdrones
Founded in Germany in 2005, Microdrones developed the world's first commercial quadcopter and the company continues to lead the industry with their professional UAV solutions.

By pairing robust drones with cutting-edge sensors, Microdrones offers advanced turn-key solutions that make it easy for businesses to start using UAVs for surveying, mapping, construction, inspection, precision agriculture, mining, and other commercial applications. A heritage of quality German engineering, extra-long flight times, resistance to environmental challenges, and technology like direct georeferencing make Microdrones solutions exceptionally safe, efficient, and cost-effective choices for commercial users.

Microdrones serves markets around the globe. To learn more about Microdrones, visit www.microdrones.com.  To talk with a sales professional about your application, please contact us!

 

# # #

Mike Dziok
Microdrones
news@microdrones.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
