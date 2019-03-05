Microdrones and ESP Associates showcase mdLiDAR3000 workflow in 3 new videos

ROME, N.Y., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microdrones , in conjunction with ESP Associates , launched a new series of three videos, featuring the mdLiDAR3000 and showcasing their industry leading workflow of Plan, Fly, Process & Visualize.



All three videos can be viewed on the at the following links on the Microdrones website:

PLAN:

Microdrones mdLiDAR3000 and ESP: PLAN, Fly, Process & Visualize

FLY:

Microdrones mdLiDAR3000 and ESP: Plan, FLY, Process & Visualize

PROCESS & VISUALIZE:

Microdrones mdLiDAR3000 and ESP: Plan, Fly, PROCESS & VISUALIZE

The mdLiDAR3000 is Microdrones' most recent entry into the mdLiDAR series from Microdrones Integrated Systems and it offers the complete package of a high-end UAV and high end LiDAR system. In the videos, ESP Associates follows the Microdrones' workflow to deliver the best possible solutions while cutting costs, saving time, and completing projects more easily.

Chuck Dorgan, Microdrones Sales Director-Americas, explains that operating the mdLiDAR3000 can be easily accommodated by sticking to the workflow. He says, “You’re using our Microdrones airframe, which is steady, robust, and very rugged. So, you’re using the information you collected in your PLAN in mdCockpit, to FLY autonomously, and then you’re able to easily PROCESS & VISUALIZE the collected data to generate the point cloud.”

Brian Flaherty, a Survey Manager for ESP Associates, sees the acquisition of the mdLiDAR3000 as a win-win for their clients and for his team. He says, “We’re able to certify the data and get it to the customer faster. That allows the developer to turn around their investment on the property faster, too.”

ESP Associates (Engineering, Surveying and Planning) is a multi-discipline engineering design and consulting firm that provides their clients with civil engineering, surveying, planning/landscape architecture, geosciences, environmental, subsurface utility engineering, and construction engineering inspection.

Customers include city, county, state, and federal government agencies, commercial and residential developers, colleges and universities, public utilities, healthcare facilities, religious institutions, general contractors, other engineers, architects, and attorneys.

About Microdrones

Founded in Germany in 2005, Microdrones developed the world's first commercial quadcopter and the company continues to lead the industry with their professional UAV solutions.

By pairing robust drones with cutting-edge sensors, Microdrones offers advanced turn-key solutions that make it easy for businesses to start using UAVs for surveying, mapping, construction, inspection, precision agriculture, mining, and other commercial applications. A heritage of quality German engineering, extra-long flight times, resistance to environmental challenges, and technology like direct georeferencing make Microdrones solutions exceptionally safe, efficient, and cost-effective choices for commercial users.

Microdrones serves markets around the globe. To learn more about Microdrones, visit www.microdrones.com .

