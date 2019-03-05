Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Microdrones and ESP Associates showcase mdLiDAR3000 workflow in 3 new videos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 03:32pm EST

ROME, N.Y., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microdrones, in conjunction with ESP Associates, launched a new series of three videos, featuring the mdLiDAR3000 and showcasing their industry leading workflow of Plan, Fly, Process & Visualize.

All three videos can be viewed on the at the following links on the Microdrones website:

PLAN:
Microdrones mdLiDAR3000 and ESP: PLAN, Fly, Process & Visualize

FLY:
Microdrones mdLiDAR3000 and ESP: Plan, FLY, Process & Visualize

PROCESS & VISUALIZE:
Microdrones mdLiDAR3000 and ESP: Plan, Fly, PROCESS & VISUALIZE

The mdLiDAR3000 is Microdrones' most recent entry into the mdLiDAR series from Microdrones Integrated Systems and it offers the complete package of a high-end UAV and high end LiDAR system. In the videos, ESP Associates follows the Microdrones' workflow to deliver the best possible solutions while cutting costs, saving time, and completing projects more easily.

Chuck Dorgan, Microdrones Sales Director-Americas, explains that operating the mdLiDAR3000 can be easily accommodated by sticking to the workflow. He says, “You’re using our Microdrones airframe, which is steady, robust, and very rugged. So, you’re using the information you collected in your PLAN in mdCockpit, to FLY autonomously, and then you’re able to easily PROCESS & VISUALIZE the collected data to generate the point cloud.”

Brian Flaherty, a Survey Manager for ESP Associates, sees the acquisition of the mdLiDAR3000 as a win-win for their clients and for his team. He says, “We’re able to certify the data and get it to the customer faster. That allows the developer to turn around their investment on the property faster, too.”

ESP Associates (Engineering, Surveying and Planning) is a multi-discipline engineering design and consulting firm that provides their clients with civil engineering, surveying, planning/landscape architecture, geosciences, environmental, subsurface utility engineering, and construction engineering inspection.

Customers include city, county, state, and federal government agencies, commercial and residential developers, colleges and universities, public utilities, healthcare facilities, religious institutions, general contractors, other engineers, architects, and attorneys.

About Microdrones 
Founded in Germany in 2005, Microdrones developed the world's first commercial quadcopter and the company continues to lead the industry with their professional UAV solutions.

By pairing robust drones with cutting-edge sensors, Microdrones offers advanced turn-key solutions that make it easy for businesses to start using UAVs for surveying, mapping, construction, inspection, precision agriculture, mining, and other commercial applications. A heritage of quality German engineering, extra-long flight times, resistance to environmental challenges, and technology like direct georeferencing make Microdrones solutions exceptionally safe, efficient, and cost-effective choices for commercial users.

Microdrones serves markets around the globe. To learn more about Microdrones, visit www.microdrones.com.

Contact:
Bret Burghdurf
Director, Marketing Americas & New Markets
Microdrones
news@microdrones.com 

MicroDrones Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pGIGA TRONICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pLIBERTY MEDIA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pRSI INTERNATIONAL : 7 Ways to Automate Your Property for Peak Season
PU
03:40pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE : Truckers Against Trafficking Webinar
PU
03:40pSTANTEC : earns state honors for Lake Elizabeth stream restoration
PU
03:40pINTERNATIONAL FOR LEASING : Release from International Company For Leasing (IncoLEASE) (ICLE.CA) Concerning the Call of the AGM
AQ
03:40pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 5
DJ
03:39pITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C : . (ITHMR) Annual General Meeting (AGM)
AQ
03:39pCI CAPITAL SAE : Release from C I Capital Holding (CICH.CA) Concerning The Board Of Directors' Decisions
AQ
03:39pEMAAR MISR FOR DEVELOPMENT SAE : Release from Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD.CA)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3TESLA : TESLA : blames misprinted label for China customs hiccup
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : In Mining Fight, Prize Is Nevada -- WSJ
5BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.