Micron Technology Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

01/18/2019 | 09:32am EST

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Micron Technology Inc. (“Micron Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MU) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that investigators in China had “found ‘massive evidence’ of anti-competitive behaviour” by Micron Technology and two other companies.

Following this article, Micron Technology’s stock price fell more than 7%.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Micron Technology securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=micron.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Dan DeMaria
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
dan@blockesq.com

