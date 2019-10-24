Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Micron launches new hard drives to challenge Intel in data centers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/24/2019 | 05:49pm EDT
Micron Technology's hard drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Idaho-based memory chipmaker Micron Technology on Thursday challenged rival Intel Corp with a new line of hard drives aimed at data centers, just as the two companies are on the cusp of formally ending a joint venture of more than a decade that developed the technology.

Micron and Intel worked together starting in 2006 to bring to market what is called 3D cross-point memory technology. The technology uses three-dimensional features on storage chips to make them faster.

Micron said a year ago that it would buy out Intel's share of the joint venture, called IM Flash Technologies, for $1.5 billion in cash and the assumption of $1 billion of Intel's share of the venture's debt. The deal will close this month, leaving Micron in full control of a factory built in Utah to make the chips.

Hard drives made with the new chips are faster than previous solid-state drives. That has captured the interest of data center owners carrying out computing jobs like deep learning, where artificial intelligence software ingests huge amounts of data to learn new tasks.

Intel released a second generation of its version of the technology earlier this year. Micron is now jumping into the market, testing it with what a handful of customers.

"This is just the very, very beginning," Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra told Reuters at a launch event in San Francisco. "These kinds of technologies do take multiple years before are they broadly deployed."

Micron launched its Intel competitor Thursday, a device it calls X100. The device itself is a hard drive that can be plugged directly into a server, and Micron claims it is faster than its rival due in part to a piece of technology called a controller that take instructions from the server's computing brain about which data to read or write on the hard drive.

Micron developed the controllers internally and is hoping they will set its products apart in the memory market, where supply and demand dynamics can produce dramatic shifts in prices.

Mehrotra's strategy since taking over as chief executive in 2017 has been to increase the number of storage products that include technologies beyond just commodity memory chips. About half of the company's storage revenue now comes from such products, versus 20% when he arrived, he said.

"This is hugely attractive," Mehrotra said of differentiating features. "We are making strong progress there."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 0.99% 52.23 Delayed Quote.10.21%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 5.46% 47.1 Delayed Quote.40.75%
RLI CORP. 0.04% 95.95 Delayed Quote.40.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:14pAlbemarle cuts 2019 forecast on lithium price pressure
RE
06:05pAmazon's gloomy holiday forecast misses estimates, shares fall 7%
RE
06:05pAmazon's gloomy holiday forecast misses estimates, shares fall 7%
RE
06:04pCitigroup names Jane Fraser as president
RE
06:02pMassachusetts accuses Exxon in lawsuit of climate change deceit
RE
06:01pWalmart pulls 22-ounce J&J baby powder from shelves - CNBC
RE
05:58pU.S. Government Bonds Slip
DJ
05:54pIntel data center rebound eases U.S.-China trade war worries
RE
05:54pPence backs Hong Kong protests in China speech, slams NBA and Nike
RE
05:51pCVS, Rite Aid pull all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from stores
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. : CASTLIGHT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
2MAXLINEAR, INC. : MAXLINEAR: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
3Global Air Filter Cartridges Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M and DAIKIN INDUSTRIES | Tech..
4OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil States Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results of Operations
5CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Vinyl Acetate Monomer Price Increases

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group