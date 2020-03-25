Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Micron sees revenue above estimates as demand rises for remote-work devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 06:39pm EDT
Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday and said the shift to work-from-home globally due to the coronavirus outbreak is fuelling demand for notebooks and data centre services.

Authorities around the world have locked down cities, enforced severe restrictions on travel and encouraged people to stay at home to contain the rapidly spreading virus.

Notebooks that support work-from-home and virtual learning are increasingly in demand, Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

The jump in remote work is also powering a surge in demand for data centre services.

Mehrotra said data centre business in China was boosted by increased gaming, e-commerce and remote-work activities as the country locked down many cities and regions to combat the outbreak.

The company is moving supply from smartphone to service the strength in data centre markets, Mehrotra said, adding the demand could lead to supply shortages.

Last week, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said coronavirus would hurt sales of smartphones and consumer electronics this year, while demand from data centres would fuel a recovery in memory chip markets.

Micron said two of its factories in Malaysia were briefly shut down and is now running production on a limited basis, in compliance with the country's orders.

The company did not provide any updates about production at its U.S. plants, as states impose shut downs to counter the rapidly spreading virus.

Meanwhile, a group representing major semiconductor companies including Intel Corp and Micron said on Wednesday it was working with federal officials to make clear to state and local officials overseeing lockdowns that chip companies are essential businesses that should continue operations.

Micron said two of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, and are receiving medical attention, without specifying the location details.

The Idaho-based company forecast third-quarter revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $5.2 billion, the midpoint of which was above analysts' estimates of $4.87 billion (4.1 billion pounds).

The company's shares rose 5% in extended trading as the estimate followed warning of sales hit by other semiconductor makers such as Apple supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc.

By Munsif Vengattil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24pSouth Korea to relax FX liquidity rules for banks for 3 months, deploy FX reserves
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:08pAirbnb holds meeting with bankers to extend $1 billion debt facility
RE
06:53pCoronavirus stress hits Wall Street's bonus pool, layoffs on the table
RE
06:50pU.S. set to grant automakers a lifeline -- but no bailout
RE
06:48pOntario sees wider budget deficit as it provides C$17 billion coronavirus aid
RE
06:43pMCC MILLENNIUM CHALLENGE : Investments in Education Boost Gender Equality
PU
06:39pMicron sees revenue above estimates as demand rises for remote-work devices
RE
06:33pTrump says reopen by Easter, Corporate America says not so fast
RE
06:33pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Coronavirus Response Plan Provides Welcome Aid for Dairy; NMPF Thanks Congress
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
2ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Update on COVID-19 Pandemic
3Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholder with Losses on their Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Corportio..
4EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing's Brazilian Partner Embraer Making Medical Kit
5Global Printing Toners Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ACM Technologies Inc. and AstroNova I..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group