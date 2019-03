Micronet Enertec Technologies : MICT to Host Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results For Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018...

Quarter and Year End 2018

Conference call scheduled for Friday, March 29, at 9:00 AM EDT

MICT

announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2018, on 2019 prior to the opening of the market. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. EDT that day.



The Company invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial: 1-888-407-2553. Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing 972-3-918-- 0610. Please dial in a few minutes before 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may also access a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of MICT's website at:

www.veidan-stream.com/micronetq4-2018.html



A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 1 -888 - 782 - 4291, outside of the U.S: 972- 3-925- 5930.

About MICT, Inc.

MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT), through its subsidiary Micronet Ltd., provides rugged mobile devices for the growing commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market. MICT develops, manufactures and provides mobile computing platforms for the mobile logistics management market in the U.S., Europe and Israel. American manufactured systems are designed for outdoor and challenging work environments in trucking, distribution, logistics, public safety and construction.

Contact information:

Tel: (201) 225-0190

info@mict-inc.com