Microsoft, Cuba, Google: This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 8

#7. Cuba's new constituion



On Sunday, Cubans vote on their first new constitution in more than 40 years, Bloomberg reports. The referendum is seen as a way to ratify Cuba’s gradual post-Cold War opening to outside investors and private enterprise.



President Miguel Diaz-Canel asked the island’s 8 million voters to back the overhaul.

Cubans are voting Sunday on their first new constitution in more than 40 years to attract foreign investment https://t.co/NCrcwquVrU — Bloomberg (@business) February 24, 2019



#6. Microsoft’s HoloLens military contract



Over a 100 Microsoft employees have signed a letter sent to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Brad Smith criticizing the company’s plans to build HoloLens AR (augmented reality) tech for the military, TechCrunch reports. The development is part of a $480 million military contract that Microsoft won last year.



The employee letter came just a couple of days before Microsoft had planned to introduce a second-generation HoloLens during an event in Barcelona

Group of employees call for end to Microsoft’s $480M HoloLens military contract https://t.co/JPYypcdRTy — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) February 24, 2019



#5. A fully robot-run farm



If we want to be able to feed the world’s growing population, we’re going to need to double our food production over the next 30 years. Iron Ox, a startup based in California has created the world’s first farm that’s entirely run by robots.



They’re able to do the equivalent of 30 acres of outdoor farming in just a single acre of their robotic farm. Iron Ox aims to sustainably grow crops in urban areas and to make this as cheap as traditional farming.

This farm is entirely run by robots, and is able to do the equivalent of 30 acres of outdoor farming in just a single acre. https://t.co/6wOjcTE3IJ pic.twitter.com/OZN9uOGsyI — CNBC (@CNBC) February 24, 2019



#4. SocGen’s potential job cut



An article in the Saturday edition of the French newspaper Le Figaro stated that the bank could cut 1500 investment banking jobs as part of a cost-cutting plan, Reuters reports. This would reduce SocGen’s investment banking headcount by 7.5%.



The French bank said earlier this month that it was planning to restructure its investment banking arm since it’s looking for 500 million euros in savings.

SocGen could cut 1,500 investment banking jobs: Le Figaro https://t.co/gfz8tCHB5Z pic.twitter.com/A7OFYOXnKX — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 24, 2019

#3. Ford’s ‘stay in your lane’ bed



A rather funny prototype creation from Ford. The US carmaker developed a bed that keeps selfish bedmates in ‘their lane’ inspired by the lane-keeping technology that Ford uses, Yahoo Finance reports. Pressure sensors determine when a person has moved from their side of the bed and the conveyor belt mattress then gently pushes them back to where they should be.

.@Ford created a ‘stay in your lane’ conveyor belt bed: pic.twitter.com/8GMhAiIKTD — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) February 24, 2019

#2. Target launches lingerie



US retailer Target is launching a lingerie brand and all new bras will cost less than $22, the Wall Street Journal reports. As such, the company is yet another giant challenging market leader Victoria’s Secret. While the latter has been struggling with its image lately, a new wave of competitors aims to be appealing to physically and racially diverse women.

Target is launching a lingerie brand, and all new bras will cost less than $22 https://t.co/PrC5U4PS1u — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 24, 2019

#1. Google fails to disclose microphone



Google announced this week that it had made an error, failing to disclose that its Nest device has a built-in microphone, Reuters reports. Understandably, the news caused a lot of concern among consumers about their privacy; many of them fear that the microphone - which they didn’t know was in the device - has been recording things all along.



The incident adds to concerns consumers already have about big companies such as Facebook and Google and the data they collect on their users.

Google fails to disclose microphone in Nest security device https://t.co/llBxOh3nJc via the @ReutersTV tech playlist pic.twitter.com/dqdi9yyvw8 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 24, 2019





There you have it, the eighth week of 2019 all captured in Tweets. As always, we’ll continue to track Twitter and bring you the top financial micro-messages from the web. See you back here next Friday.



