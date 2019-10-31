Microsoft Names PrinterLogic Integration Partner for Printing with Windows Virtual Desktop

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrinterLogic , the world leader in Serverless Printing Infrastructure (SPI), today announced a validated integration with Windows Virtual Desktop, Microsoft’s recently launched service that gives users easy and secure access to their virtualized desktops and RemoteApps. Together, with select partners like PrinterLogic, Microsoft is advancing cloud-based desktop technology even further. This validation helps customers identify solutions that are verified by Microsoft to integrate with Windows Virtual Desktop.

PrinterLogic has completed the verification process to ensure compatibility between Windows Virtual Desktop and PrinterLogic’s print management solution. “With this integration, customers can take full advantage of the printing functionality built into Windows Virtual Desktop and deliver a comprehensive serverless printing infrastructure,” said Garret Helmer, Sr. Vice President of Channels at PrinterLogic. “This gives organizations confidence that they can have an awesome printing experience within the Windows Virtual Desktop environment.”

PrinterLogic extends the value of Windows Virtual Desktop by making it easy to centrally manage printer object profiles and deploy printer objects to any endpoint OS. The PrinterLogic platform ensures users always have the right printers they need in their virtual sessions based on user ID, device name or location. This functionality is complemented by a full suite of enterprise print management features such as advanced reporting, mobile printing, and secure release printing.

PrinterLogic is a Gold Sponsor of the upcoming Microsoft Ignite Conference in Orlando, FL. To learn more about PrinterLogic, go to www.printerlogic.com .

