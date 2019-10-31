Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Microsoft Names PrinterLogic Integration Partner for Printing with Windows Virtual Desktop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 10:01am EDT

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrinterLogic, the world leader in Serverless Printing Infrastructure (SPI), today announced a validated integration with Windows Virtual Desktop, Microsoft’s recently launched service that gives users easy and secure access to their virtualized desktops and RemoteApps. Together, with select partners like PrinterLogic, Microsoft is advancing cloud-based desktop technology even further. This validation helps customers identify solutions that are verified by Microsoft to integrate with Windows Virtual Desktop.

PrinterLogic has completed the verification process to ensure compatibility between Windows Virtual Desktop and PrinterLogic’s print management solution. “With this integration, customers can take full advantage of the printing functionality built into Windows Virtual Desktop and deliver a comprehensive serverless printing infrastructure,” said Garret Helmer, Sr. Vice President of Channels at PrinterLogic. “This gives organizations confidence that they can have an awesome printing experience within the Windows Virtual Desktop environment.”

PrinterLogic extends the value of Windows Virtual Desktop by making it easy to centrally manage printer object profiles and deploy printer objects to any endpoint OS. The PrinterLogic platform ensures users always have the right printers they need in their virtual sessions based on user ID, device name or location. This functionality is complemented by a full suite of enterprise print management features such as advanced reporting, mobile printing, and secure release printing.

PrinterLogic is a Gold Sponsor of the upcoming Microsoft Ignite Conference in Orlando, FL. To learn more about PrinterLogic, go to www.printerlogic.com.

About PrinterLogic
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available Serverless Printing Infrastructure. With PrinterLogic’s centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their workforce with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many other advanced features that legacy print management applications can’t provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

Media Contact:
Codeword for PrinterLogic
printerlogic@codewordagency.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Uniti Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:22aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster Renews Official Partnership With San Jose Earthquakes To Power Their Unmatched Gameday Experience
PU
10:22aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Journey sets extensive 2020 north american tour with the pretenders
PU
10:22aINTERDIGITAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:22aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace
PU
10:22aSABRE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:22aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Voluntary announcement - update of guaranteed medium term note and perpetual securities programme by central plaza development ltd.
PU
10:22aSPARTAN MOTORS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:22aDOREL INDUSTRIES : Will Hold A Conference Call To Discuss Its Third Quarter Results
PU
10:22aGILDAN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
2RUBBER : China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Lloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group