Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Microsoft Sponsors Catalyst Space Accelerator Data Fusion for Space Applications Cohort

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Colorado Springs, CO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catalyst Space Accelerator announced it will kick-off its fifth space technology cohort focused on data fusion for space applications in January 2020. The semi-residential, 12-week, cohort-based Catalyst Space Accelerator (CSA) program is powered by Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate and hosted at Catalyst Campus.  The program includes network connections, mentorship, workshops, and opportunities for future investment and growth.

The Accelerator exists to promote the development of technology that helps the warfighter. It guides companies through the process of working with the government so that technology can be transferred from the commercial market to the government and vice versa.

Participants in this cohort will receive a grant of $15,000 from Microsoft for participation.  The program will culminate with a demonstration day at Catalyst Campus in April 2020, coinciding with the National Space Symposium, where each team will pitch to government and commercial stakeholders and influencers as well as investors for an opportunity to raise additional capital or follow-on government funding for further technology development.

CSA is seeking approaches to analyze or fuse existing data containing space object positions and signal levels as a function of time, along with any other freely available data or metadata. The data analytics would provide relevant space object characteristics such as assured object identification, object taxonomy, pattern of life behavior analysis, identification and prediction of collaborative behaviors, and detection of changes in activity, behavior, health, etc. Read the full problem statement on the Catalyst Space Accelerator website.

Proposed applicant technologies may be ground-based or space-borne and can involve some combination of hardware devices, software, data products, algorithms, or services.

The Catalyst Space Accelerator is accepting applications now through October 28, 2019. Interested applicants can learn more about the program and apply to the Catalyst Space Accelerator here: Apply now

 

Catalyst Space Accelerator
The AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate Catalyst Space Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The program provides a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator participants. Catalyst Campus is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and venture capital intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation and stimulate business growth.

For more information:
Catalyst Space Accelerator, Program Director
Ms. KiMar Gartman
kimar.gartman@catalystcampus.org
719-394-0606

 

 

Attachment 

Nancy Vongsengkeo
Catalyst Space Accelerator
8018985936
nancy.vongsengkeo@c-trac.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:41pTELEDYNE : e2v HiRel Releases Radiation Tolerant 60 GHz Reflective SPDT RF Switch for Space Applications
BU
01:41pQORVO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pCMS ENERGY CORP : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pCONSUMERS ENERGY CO : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
01:37pACEA S P A : Acquedotto del Fiora, amendment to articles of association and shareholder agreements enables the company's consolidation within the Acea Group perimeter
PU
01:37pEVERGY : KCP&L and Westar Energy are now Evergy
BU
01:37pMEDTRONIC : to Study New Approach to Treating Fast Heart Rhythms
DJ
01:35pMetso publishes illustrative financial information for its continuing Flow Control operations (new Neles) for the years 2016–2018 and for the periods January–June 2019 and 2018
GL
01:34pTHYSSENKRUPP TO CUT ADMIN JOBS AS PART OF RESTRUCTURING : sources
RE
01:33pHAPPY CREEK MINERALS : to Conduct Geophysical Surveys on New Showings at Rateria-West Valley Copper Property, British Columbia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
3Oil rises with eyes on Iraq; stocks, dollar little changed
4SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time
5GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group