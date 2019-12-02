Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Surface Book & Laptop Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Rated by Compare Before Buying

Compare Microsoft Surface Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on Microsoft Surface laptop and tablet convertibles

Here’s our expert pick of the best Microsoft Surface Cyber Monday deals including discounts on Surface Book, Surface Go, Surface Pro X, Surface 7 and Surface 6 laptops, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Compare Before Buying.

Best Microsoft Surface deals:

Since Microsoft Surface entered the market, they’ve been well-received by consumers of varying budgets and lifestyles. Microsoft has released new models of the Surface series which provide upgrades from their predecessors. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the newer version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with a more advanced 10th gen processor. As such, the Surface Pro 7 can be considered an improvement of the Surface Pro 6 in terms of processing power and speed.

The same is true with the Surface Book 2 which has had a significant upgrade in processor compared to the original Surface Book. The Surface Laptop 3 is twice as powerful as the Surface Laptop 2. Though lacking tablet mode, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop 3 are perfect for professionals who spend most of their computer time working.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is designed for always-on connectivity and with a premium design. Looking like a smaller Surface Pro, the Surface Go is the most affordable and smallest member of the family.

