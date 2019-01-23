Log in
Microsoft says Bing inaccessible in China
0
01/23/2019 | 10:04pm EST
(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's Bing search engine is currently inaccessible in China and the company is exploring its next steps, a company spokesperson said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
