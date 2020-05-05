Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Microsoft to invest $1 billion in Polish cloud project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 05:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California

Microsoft will invest $1 billion in Poland as part of a plan that will involve opening a data centre in the country to provide cloud services to businesses and government institutions, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Microsoft said it had signed an ageement with domestic cloud provider Chmura Krajowa (National Cloud) to provide cloud services in Poland, as the central European country seeks to position itself as a regional centre for technology.

"I deeply believe that Microsoft's investment in Poland will be important for enterprises, public institutions and the education system and will enable them to digitally transform and implement new work standards," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a statement.

Chmura Krajowa (National Cloud) was formed in 2018 by Poland's largest bank, PKO Bank Polski, and the Polish Development Fund (PFR) with the aim of speeding up the digitalisation of businesses and the public administration, according to its website.

The partnership with Microsoft will last for seven years and will involve training people in Poland in cloud-based technology.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alex Richardson and Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59aBritish economy on track for biggest contraction 'in living memory'
RE
05:59aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Over 17.5 million masks arrived in Hungary over the past week
PU
05:59aEmployment agencies could play an important role in rebooting the economy
PU
05:54aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Drilling commences at Apollo Hill
PU
05:52aINSTANT VIEW : German court's stimulus programme ultimatum to ECB
RE
05:45aU.S. Trade Deficit Likely Widened in March, Economists Say
DJ
05:45aWhy Home Prices Are Rising During the Pandemic
DJ
05:44aIreland sees crisis point in Brexit talks if no progress soon - Coveney
RE
05:43aOil spurt lifts stocks out of three-day losing streak
RE
05:43aOil spurt lifts stocks out of three-day losing streak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
3Prospect of rebound in orders lifts Siemens Healthineers shares
4CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend stable in 'exceptional circumstances'
5S&P 500 : Apple borrows on the cheap to fund buybacks, dividends

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group