Microsoft wants to invest in Indonesia data centers, says Indonesian president

Indonesia's digital economy is the largest and fastest-growing in Southeast Asia and expected to reach some $130 billion by 2025 compared with $40 billion last year, according to a report by Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company.

"Microsoft wants to invest immediately in Indonesia," President Joko Widodo told reporters after giving a speech at an event celebrating 25 years of the company's presence in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also attended the event.

"So within a week we will decide a new, simple regulation to support the investment," Widodo said, without elaborating on what the regulation might be or the size of the potential investment.

Indonesia's government submitted a bill to parliament in January aimed at protecting consumer data in the digital era, but that has yet to be approved.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

