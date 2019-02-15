Mid America Mortgage CEO Jeff Bode Named Top 25 Industry Leader by MReport

ADDISON, Texas, Feb 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that CEO Jeff Bode has been named one of MReport's 2019 "The Top 25 Industry Leaders & Influencers." As MReport Editor-in-Chief Rachel Williams noted in the December 6 announcement regarding the awards program, "MReport's Top 25 Industry Leaders list celebrates individuals whose unique perspectives are strengthening the industry's future. This list honors leaders who have worked tirelessly and led by example to strengthen their teams and companies in a constantly changing market environment."



In the magazine's February profile on Bode, the editorial staff cited Bode's efforts to simultaneously become a better leader and help those around him grow as leaders. Each month, Bode invites a group of talented young employees to lunch to share his vision for the company and seek a new perspective from the younger generation.



With 37 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Bode has made his mark several times over. In recent years, Bode has led Mid America's conversion to eMortgages across its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. He has also overseen the development of the industry's largest Section 184 lender, 1st Tribal Lending, and Mid America's Whole Loan Trading division, which specializes in purchasing hard-to-sell loan products, including delinquent government, orphaned VA and scratch-and-dent loans. Bode's long-term goal for Mid America is to completely digitize the mortgage process for homebuyers and reduce the time and effort for all borrowers in the process.



"There has always been an entrepreneurial streak running through the heart of Mid America Mortgage. That is what has allowed us to embrace a completely digital mortgage process well ahead of our industry peers and to uncover unique opportunities to provide market liquidity through our Whole Loan Trading program," Bode said. "While I'm honored to have been named an 'Industry Leader,' this recognition is the direct result of efforts of Mid America's dedicated team that has shouldered the load in making these market-leading achievements possible."



Profiles of all 25 honorees, as well as a list of honorable mentions, are included the February edition of MReport magazine, which can be viewed at http://digital.themreport.com/i/1075758-mreport-february-2019.



About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.



Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.



In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n' Close, the Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR(R), is Mid America's ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that delivers an eight-minute application process, getting home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n' Close puts keys in the home buyer's hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://clicknclose.com.



Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join its growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit http://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.



Twitter: @midamericamtge



News Source: Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Related link: https://www.midamericamortgage.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mid-america-mortgage-ceo-jeff-bode-named-top-25-industry-leader-by-mreport/