Mid America Mortgage Named Top 25 Mortgage Company by MReport Magazine

11/23/2019 | 07:05am EST

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that the company has been named one of MReport's "2019 Top 25 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing."

Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

MReport recognized 25 companies in Mortgage and Servicing, broken down into five categories - Law Firms, Lenders/Servicers, Minority/Women-Owned or Operated, Service Providers and Tech Providers - that have come up with the perfect blend of benefits, perks, culture and atmosphere to set them apart from the rest. These Top 25 companies were all nominated by employees who work within these organizations.

"Innovation and entrepreneurship are two of the key values that drive Mid America Mortgage. Not only are we focused on delivering a digital-driven consumer experience, but we are equally as committed to providing our employees with the latest technology and support tools to ensure their continued success," said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. "Knowing that our selection was based in large part on our employees' perception of us and the workplace we've created makes this award even more gratifying to receive, and in turn, we'd like to thank our employees for making Mid America Mortgage the organization it is today."

In the magazine's November profile on Mid America, MReport noted Mid America's benefits and perks including company-paid life insurance, paid time off and remote workplace available to most employees. Also highlighted was Mid America's commitment to allow for growth by providing cross-training and encouraging employees to take courses and earn certifications where applicable.

Profiles of all 25 honorees are included the November edition of MReport magazine, which can be viewed at http://digital.themreport.com/i/1181586-mreport-november-2019.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Click n' Close is Mid America's ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n' Close puts keys in the home buyer's hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://clicknclose.com.

Named a 2018 "Top Mortgage Workplaces" winner by Mortgage Professional America and a 2018 "Top Mortgage Employer" by National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

Twitter: @midamericamtge

News Source: Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Related link: https://www.midamericamortgage.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mid-america-mortgage-named-top-25-mortgage-company-by-mreport-magazine/
