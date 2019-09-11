Mid America Mortgage Selects ReverseVision as Technology Partner to Debut HECM and Reverse Products

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sep 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading provider of technology and training for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) industry, today announced that Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) has selected its flagship reverse loan origination system (LOS), ReverseVision Exchange (RVX) to support the introduction of HECM and private reverse mortgage products.



Instead of developing a proprietary reverse origination solution in-house, as Mid America has done with its forward LOS, the multi-state lender chose to partner with ReverseVision because they are the industry's foremost experts on reverse mortgage execution and technology development. Utilized by each of the top-ten producing HECM and reverse lenders, RVX's end-to-end reverse origination platform connects all participants across the reverse mortgage lifecycle, allowing them to exchange information throughout the loan process.



"Mid America has always sought opportunities to establish itself in underserved areas of the market, and reverse mortgages are a prime example," said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. "Adding reverse mortgages to our existing product mix allows us to better cater to the unique financial needs of senior borrowers and foster customer retention by offering financial products relevant to borrowers at every stage in life. Given ReverseVision's reputation in the reverse mortgage space, we knew the firm was the only partner we could trust to power our reverse division."



To foster an informed borrower experience and strengthen customer relationships, Mid America has appointed HECM lending specialists to guide seniors through the HECM lending process, led by Mid America's newly appointed Director of HECM Lending Dan Barksdale.



"Having successfully originated HECMs and reverse mortgages for nearly a decade, I've witnessed not only the evolution of the reverse mortgage, but also the positive impact it has had on the lives of the seniors that have taken advantage of this product," Barksdale said. "When Mid America offered me the opportunity to launch its reverse mortgage program, I leapt at the opportunity to do so, and I look forward to leveraging the industry-leading digital mortgage platform Mid America has built - including RVX - to deliver this unique financial product to Mid America's senior-age borrowers."



"ReverseVision is excited to partner with Mid America as it strives to more fully meet the financial and retirement goals of its senior borrowers," said ReverseVision Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel. "Mid America's entry into the reverse mortgage space provides lenders with an example of how a large, well-established lender can successfully integrate HECM and reverse lines into their existing business model."



About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.



In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Click n' Close is Mid America's ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n' Close puts keys in the home buyer's hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://clicknclose.com.



Named a 2018 "Top Mortgage Workplaces" winner by Mortgage Professional America and a 2018 "Top Mortgage Employer" by National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.



About ReverseVision

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading software and technology provider for the reverse mortgage industry, offering products and services focused exclusively on the home-equity conversion mortgage (HECM) and related reverse mortgage programs. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology is used by 10 out of 10 top reverse mortgage lenders and supports more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company's comprehensive product suite also includes reverse mortgage sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its reverse mortgage technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.



A four-time HousingWire TECH100(TM) company, ReverseVision has also been recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500(TM) listing. The company continues to build on its technology's pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users' reverse mortgage volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities.



For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.



