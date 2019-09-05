ADDISON, Texas, Sep 05, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that Mid America National Support and Training Director Jemma Pachiano has been recognized by HousingWire magazine in its fourth annual HW Insiders Awards(tm) list. This year, 50 individuals were selected for the honor by HousingWire's editorial team based on their accomplishments over the last 12 months.



Pachiano was recognized an in Insider for her work as a liaison between Mid America's executive team, operations team and branches, helping to maintain a constant, open flow of communication. Her work behind the scenes ensures everyone at Mid America has a voice and is heard in the right forum for the occasion. Her commitment to excellence reflects in her work and allows Mid America to remain connected at every level.



"Having spent 18 years in the mortgage industry, I know all too well the daily challenges and struggles our sales and ops teams face," said Pachiano. "Being reliable, knowledgeable and resourceful has always served me well, and I strive every day to apply these traits to my role in supporting Mid America's efforts to provide the best products and a superior lending experience to our clients and referral partners."



As Mid America's self-proclaimed "ideas woman," Pachiano works to bring the branch employees' perspective to the table on projects of all sorts, including those related to technology, onboarding new teams and implementing and improving new processes. She works with both the leadership teams and specific users at Mid America's branches to solve any issues that may arise. Her expertise allows her to help with day-to-day concerns such as time-sensitive issues on files and troubleshooting automated underwriting and complex debt ratio calculations, as well as recognize when a small issue can turn into a large one and start the process to implement system-wide change when necessary.



"I simply cannot say enough good things about Jemma Pachiano. Her passion, expertise and commitment to service are second to none, and I speak for everyone at Mid America when I say that we couldn't think of a more deserving team member for this particular recognition," said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode.



Per HousingWire, the 2019 HW Insider honorees "are the 'go-to' team members in their companies and represent a wide range of occupations within the housing industry, from lending and servicing to investments and real estate. The Insiders are professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects because their contributions and hard work lead to superior results."



"Our Insiders grow more difficult to choose each year as their talent and impacts to the mortgage and real estate industry continues to blow us away," HousingWire Associate Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "This year's winners are truly the secret weapons of their industry, and continue to push their companies to greatness and move markets forward."



For the full list of this year's honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/49941-here-are-housingwires-2019-insiders.



